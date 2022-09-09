Falling Inflation Should Relieve Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Foreign Revenue Exposure – Simply Wall St

Ads

Key Takeaways:

Compared to its peers, Alphabet Inc. ( ) has been trading on the verge of a 20x price-to-earnings ratio – relatively low for its historic averages. While the investors shy away from companies that heavily rely on advertising revenues, Alphabet depends on its cloud division to lead the growth.

However, with the majority of revenues in foreign currency, its surprising weakness is beyond their influence but possibly short-living.



Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 5.1%.

Over the next year, revenue is forecast to grow 13%, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the industry in the US. Over the last 3 years, on average, earnings per share have increased by 36% per year, but the company’s share price has only increased by 23% per year, which means it is significantly lagging behind earnings growth.

While the broad market is trading at 15.7x the earnings, the tech industry is still valued much higher.

In recent months inflation spread around the world like a wildfire, laying waste to customers' purchasing power. Yet, this caused the US dollar to rise to the highest point in over 2 decades, pressuring currencies like the Euro and Japanese Yen. This resulted from diverging central bank policies since the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates 4 times to fight rising inflation.

With the dollar surging, its strength lowered the purchasing power of foreign markets, which make 54% of Alphabet's revenues. By some estimates, this caused a negative impact of almost 4% just in Q2 2022.

With the latest CPI data coming lower at 8.4%, inflation might have peaked already. Therefore, the FED could be stepping away from further hikes causing a pullback in the U.S dollar. Eventually, this should relieve the foreign currency revenue pressure for the company.

Stjepan is a writer and an analyst covering equity markets. As a former multi-asset analyst, he prefers to look beyond the surface and uncover ideas that might not be on retail investors' radar. You can find his research all over the internet, including Simply Wall St News, Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, Vincent, and Barron's.

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

The Snowflake is a visual investment summary with the score of each axis being calculated by 6 checks in 5 areas.

Read more about these checks in the individual report sections or in our analysis model.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet.

