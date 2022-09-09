Apple MacOS 12.5.1 Release: Should You Upgrade? – Forbes

Ads

Apple macOS Monterey

Apple has released iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 to combat two major new security threats. Now macOS Monterey 12.5.1 has also arrived with the same fixes for Macs and MacBooks. Should you upgrade, or does the release bring any significant problems? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tip: bookmark this page because I will keep it up-to-date if/when new bugs are discovered. I will deliver my final verdict in a week.

08/28 Update: Final Verdict Below.

Who Is It For?

MacOS 12.5.1 is supported by all Monterey-compatible devices, which means the MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, early 2015) and newer. You can find Apple’s official list of compatible Macs here.

You should be prompted automatically to update, but it is possible to trigger the update manually by navigating to Settings > Software Update. If you are running newer beta software (see ‘The Road Ahead’ section at the end), unenroll your device beforehand.

The Deal Breakers

Forty-eight hours after release, users are reporting no major problems with macOS 12.5.1. I have seen isolated reports of increased battery drain, but this is common the first few days after updating.

Apple macOS 12.5.1 update

So What Do You Get?

MacOS 12.5.1 is a dedicated security update with no added features or bug fixes. That said, the security patches have made international news after Apple disclosed two major ‘zero day’ flaws which affect all its operating systems.

The flaws were found in the kernel, a program at the core of the OS (CVE-2022-32894) and WebKit, the engine that powers the Safari web browser (CVE-2022-32893). Both flaws allow hackers to remotely execute malicious code on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and potentially take over your device.

Apple said it understands both vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited” before it was able to release the patches.

MacOS 12.5.1 Verdict: Upgrade

Given the severity of these vulnerabilities and the isolated reports of bugs within macOS 12.5.1, there is every reason to update as soon as possible.

Note: hesitant upgraders can bookmark this guide because it will be updated with any relevant flaws or features I find. I will publish my final verdict here in one week.

08/28 Final Verdict: apologies for the delayed final verdict. Unlike iOS 15.6.1 Verdict, there were some conflicting reports about macOS 12.5.1 but nine days on, I can confirm this is a solid update with no major bugs. Given the importance of the security updates it brings, I would advise you to update your Mac as a matter of priority.

The Road Ahead

The next generation of macOS, ‘Ventura’, is due for release in October, and beta testing has been underway for some time. At this stage, a lot of bugs are still being reported after five beta releases, notably with the user interface — many of which you can find chronicled here.

Unless you are a developer or have a secondary computer for non-critical work, stay away from Ventura until it is more polished.

___

