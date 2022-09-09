iPhone 14: Release Date, Price, Colors, Display, & More – Elite Daily

Ads

I knew I recognized this!

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. During its Far Out launch event on Sept. 7, Apple announced four new models of the iPhone — iPhone 14, 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. There are so many features you can look forward to in the new iPhone 14 — brand new colors, all-day battery life, and higher quality photos. There’s even a feature that you might recognize from the Apple Watch.

There’s two new features to the iPhone that Apple actually hopes you’ll never have to use: Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. However, it’s important for you to know that Crash Detection will “detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services” when you can’t. The satellite connectivity capabilities will allow you to reach emergency services in remote areas where cellular service doesn’t typically reach.

ICYMI, Apple unveiled its new MacBook Air, macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and more enhancements to its portfolio at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 6. Now, it’s the iPhone 14’s turn to shine. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 14’s release date, colors, price, battery life, display, and camera.

Now that the cat’s officially out of the bag, you can start adding the new iPhones to your shopping cart. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max begin Sept. 9. As for the release date, look forward to:

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and Product Red.

If you’re springing for the more expensive phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come in four new finishes: space black, deep purple, silver, and gold.

Fun fact: this marks the first time Apple is bringing purple colors back since the purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11.

Previously, a price increase of $100 was expected for the iPhone 14, Wedbush Securities technology analyst at Dan Ives told The Sun in a July 9 interview. Apple announced that the new iPhone 14 will start out at $799, sans price hike. The iPhone 13 also started at $799. Here’s the breakdown of cost for each model.

Longer battery life is a key factor of every iPhone upgrade — the iPhone 13 models had at least 90 more minutes of battery life from the previous model. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will have the best battery life ever in an iPhone, something that was previously only available in the Pro Max versions. All four new models — iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max — promise “all-day battery life,” and here’s what that looks like in action:

Get up to 20 hours of video playback with a full charge — three hours more than the 17 hours in the iPhone 13 mini. (FWIW, the iPhone 14 lineup ditched the mini version, but the iPhone 14 still gets one more hour playback than the iPhone 13.)

You can get more than a day’s worth of video playback with iPhone 14 Plus, 26 hours to be exact. That’s seven more hours than the 19 hours of playback on the iPhone 13.

Get an hour more of playback than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 22 hours.

For the most battery bang for your buck, you can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max and it’s 29 hours of video playback, which is one more hour than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 28 hours.

Improvements in camera quality have been consistent in newer iPhones, and that is staying true in the iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come with a 12-megapixel main camera while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have 48-megapixels. The launch event highlighted improvements to low-light photography and better exposure in Night Mode.

Selfie lovers will be glad to hear that the front camera incorporates a new hybrid TrueDepth camera that incorporates a faster aperture, low light adjustments, and Autofocus so that even group selfies are in-focus from further away. Apple also said its Deep Fusion will retain more detail to photos by applying it earlier on uncompressed images. While the Photonic Engine enhances low light images.

Say bye to shaky videos with the new iPhone’s Action Mode that can be turned on to reduce shakes, motion, and vibrations as you are videoing. Don’t forget the beloved Cinematic Mode for all those dramatic shots that are now available in 4K to literally be caught in 4K.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce an Always-On Display for iPhone and a pill-shaped front-facing notch that provides greater screen area. In its place is a Dynamic Island to show background activity like music and album art that can be expanded when you long press. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus keep the classic notch design.

The Always-On Display takes a page from Androids that have had the feature since the Samsung Galaxy S7 launched in 2016. The Apple Watch incorporated the Always-On Display in its Series 5 that launched in 2019. Totally new to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the Always-On display will show time, widgets and live activities without raising your phone or tapping the screen. Plus, it dims the screen while still allowing your wallpaper to be visible.

New Car Crash Detection on all four iPhone 14 models will automatically dial emergency services if you’re unable to reach your phone. It utilizes the ability to detect G-forces up to 256Gs as well as detecting a change in cabin pressure, recognizing speed changes with GPS, and the microphone, which can detect unusually loud noises.

A feature many people who often find themselves in remote areas without service will love is the new Emergency SOS that utilizes a satellite connection. This allows for messaging with emergency services even when you have no cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi. It’ll be available in November on all iPhone 14 models.

The most expensive phones in the lineup come with the all new A16 Bionic (iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have the A15 Bionic), and it allows for advancements like computational photography (Photonic Engine allows for much better images taken in mid-to-low light), 50% more memory bandwidth, and more performance without draining your battery.

With so many new updates, the iPhone 14 models are all the hype. Now that you know what to expect, get in line both virtually and physically when it hits stores this fall.

This article was originally published on 08.14.22

