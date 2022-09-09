New ‘Low Power Mode’ coming to Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 – 9to5Mac

Ads

Filipe Espósito

Apple today introduced three new versions of the Apple Watch at its special “Far out” event: the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE. During the keynote, the company revealed that the new models will feature a “Low Power Mode” to extend battery life. Luckily, this feature is also coming to older Apple Watch models with watchOS 9.



Low Power Mode for the Apple Watch was first rumored as a feature of watchOS 9. However, the update was announced in June at WWDC 2022 without this option, which led some people to believe that Apple would make it exclusive to new Apple Watch models.

And, Apple did indeed announce Low Power Mode during today’s keynote as a feature of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. However, Apple Watch Series 4 and later users will also get this feature with a software update next week.

Current Apple Watch models already have a feature called “Power Reserve Mode.” However, this feature turns off pretty much all Apple Watch features and only shows the time to save battery life. While this works for emergencies, users are required to reboot the Apple Watch in order to access apps and other functions.

With the new Low Power Mode coming to watchOS 9, users will be able to extend the battery life of the Apple Watch without losing access to all the features of the device. It should work very similarly to the Low Power Mode that’s already available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

According to Apple, with this option enabled, Apple Watch will disable or limit some features, such as the always-on display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, cellular connectivity, and more to save battery.

In the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE, Apple claims that the Low Power Mode can make battery life reach up to 36 hours on a single charge, versus 18 hours with the option disabled. On the Apple Watch Ultra, that number can reach 60 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode on. Of course, the numbers may not be as impressive on older Apple Watch models.

Apple says that Low Power Mode can be useful when users are on a long trip or will be away from home for a long period of time. It can easily be enabled or disabled through the Control Center.

Apple says Low Power Mode will be available as part of watchOS 9. The update will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later on Monday, September 12, along with iOS 16.

