10 Best Meme Coins to Invest in Today – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Meme coins are one of the most prominent trends to emerge in the crypto space. In simple terms, these digital tokens are cryptocurrencies that are built off of internet memes or ideas – often as a simple joke.

Nevertheless, some meme coins have blown up in value, gaining multi-billion dollar market caps.

In this guide, we will explore the best meme coins to buy in 2022.

Those looking for the next big crypto investment opportunity might be interested in the best meme coins for 2022.

Below, we list the top 10 meme coins that have the potential to grow in value:

In the following sections, we will examine each of these meme coins, covering all essential information. This will ensure that an informed investment decision is made.

There are hundreds of meme coins competing in the crypto investment space. As such, it is no easy feat for investors to select the best meme coins to buy for their portfolio.

Regardless, it is important that investors educate themselves about crypto meme projects before making an investment.

Below, we have included our analysis of 10 popular meme coins that could perform well in 2022.

Tamadoge is one of the latest meme coins to hit the crypto market in 2022. However, unlike the majority of meme coins out there, Tamadoge is not without utility. TAMA is the native token of the Tamadoge ecosystem, which is made up of play-to-earn games and NFTs.

The project takes inspiration from Dogecoin, with each of its NFTs representing a unique dog pet. To get started, players will have to purchase and mint a Tamadoge NFT and other in-game assets.

This is where TAMA tokens come in – to function as the transactional coin of the ecosystem. For players, the goal is to keep their Tamadoge alive or risk becoming a Tamaghost themselves.

This means that players have to breed and feed their Tamadoge and, moreover, battle them against other users. Those with the highest points are offered rewards in the form of TAMA tokens by the end of every month.

The project is also blended with a metaverse concept and plans to add augmented reality to its gameplay. As such, Tamadoge has the power to attract not only investors but also avid gamers.

Although the project was only launched in July 2022, Tamadoge has already raised around $12 million via its token presale and we’ve named it the best crypto presale in the space. There is a total of 2 billion TAMA tokens, and 50% will be sold during the presale.

As is evident, Tamadoge, although based on a meme, has also managed to add utilities to its token. Considering this, Tamadoge is positioning itself as one of the most popular meme coins to emerge this year.

Visit Tamadoge

Battle Infinity is a blockchain-based NFT platform that enjoyed one of the best crypto ICOs of 2022.

It features play-to-earn (P2E) games that can be accessed via almost any modern browser. There are a total of six P2E games available on Battle Arena, the metaverse ecosystem of this project.

This includes the IBAT Premier League, the world’s first NFT-based sports fantasy league. The project also features a meme coin that doubles up as the utility token of the platform.

As with most other P2E platforms, Battle Infinity allows its players to take ownership of any in-game assets earned.

These NFTs can be bought using IBAT tokens. Battle Infinity supports the staking of IBAT coins by depositing and locking them up for a period of time. This allows investors to generate passive income just by holding IBAT tokens.

The IBAT token was launched through a presale in the second quarter of 2022 and is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now it’s now available on decentralized exchange PancakeSwap and CEX LBank – with more listings expected in the near future.

Visit Battle Infinity

Dogecoin holds the title of being the ‘original’ meme coin. Created in 2013, Dogecoin was branded around ‘Doge,’ a Japanese dog breed named Shiba Inu. According to its founders, the coin was created as a joke, making fun of the frenzy surrounding cryptocurrencies at the time.

Ironically, Dogecoin went on to become one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever created. The token did not see any notable price action in its first few years, but by the end of 2020, Dogecoin quickly rose in popularity, fueled by the Reddit army.

In 2021, along with the rest of the crypto market, the price of Dogecoin rocketed. The digital token hit an all-time high of $0.73 on May 08, 2021.

But since then, the price of Dogecoin has gone through extreme volatility. Nonetheless, this cryptocurrency continues to be recognized as the most famous meme coin. In addition to this, the coin has also inspired a wide range of other meme tokens – which include Tamadoge and Shiba Inu.

Furthermore, Dogecoin is also widely accepted by online merchants across the world. At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.06 per token. The token can be purchased from popular online brokers and exchanges and we have a full guide on how to buy DOGE.

Buy Dogecoin on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Following the success of Dogecoin, many other meme coins have performed well in the crypto market. At the forefront of this is Shiba Inu – a digital token that managed to succeed in mimicking the popularity of Dogecoin.

This digital token was created in 2020 and has the Japanese hunting dog Shiba Inu as its Mascot. The digital token is built on top of the Ethereum network, and as such, it can operate alongside smart contracts.

This is one of the reasons why many view Shiba Inu as a more attractive investment when compared to Dogecoin, its biggest competitor. On top of this, Shiba Inu is also compatible with a robust network of DeFi services and is available on numerous exchanges and social trading platforms, like eToro.

These attributes allow the token to be easily integrated into other crypto ecosystems. When Shiba Inu was released, the digital token was priced at $0.00000000051. The token’s value spiked in October 2021, reaching an all-time high of $0.00008 – translating to an increase of over 15,000,000%.

That being said, Shiba Inu is still trading for a tiny fraction of a cent. At the time of writing, a single Shiba Inu token is priced at around $0.000012. In other words, with just $100, investors can get over 8 million Shiba Inu tokens.

Buy Shiba Inu on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Like Tamadoge, the team behind Vita Inu is also focusing on adding utilities to its native token. The Vite DAG network claims to be the world’s first fast and feeless dog-themed platform. Created in 2021, the VINU ecosystem comes with high TPS as well as smart contract functionality.

The team is also working to build a full-scale crypto world within the VINU ecosystem. This will comprise mini-games, crypto payment integration, and custom NFTs. In other words, VINU has plenty of room to grow.

The Vita Inu Coin, also known as VINU, is the governance token of this ecosystem. There is a limited supply of one quadrillion Vita Inu tokens, out of which 100 trillion is set aside for burning at regular intervals. This strategy can help the coin grow in value, given that investor demand also rises over the years.

However, when looking at the token’s price action – it is clear Vita Inu has gone through considerable volatility over the past year and is something to keep in mind when buying altcoins.

Dogelon Mars is yet another meme token that follows a doge theme. The team behind the project has touted ‘Dogelon Mars’ as a character on its venture to space. There is even a line of comics that features this character, which can also be purchased as NFTs.

However, in simpler terms, Dogelon Mars is viewed to be influenced by Elon Musk’s plan to colonize Mars. And what’s more, the native token of the platform is called ELON.

Dogelon Mars was first launched in early 2021, and within the months to follow, the token saw its price go up by over 120%. However, its value plunged by June of the same year to below-ICO price levels.

By November 2021, the price of Dogelon Mars had hit its all-time high. The value of the token has gradually decreased since then. If the overall crypto market improves, there is a chance that the price of Dogelon Mars can also follow suit.

The biggest strength of this project is community support. That being said, Dogelon Mars, despite its popularity, does not have any utility whatsoever – which is something to be considered before making an investment.

MonaCoin is one of the oldest meme coins in this space, with the project launched back in 2013. The digital token is based on a Japanese ASCII art character that looks like a cat. While this makes it a meme coin, there is one aspect that sets MonaCoin apart from the competition.

Unlike most of its peers, MonaCoin is a unit of trade in Japan, where it was created. In fact, MonaCoin can be bought using Japanese yen via smart ATMs in the country. The coin is widely accepted across stores and by online merchants in Japan.

MonaCoin is also approved by the Japanese Financial Service Agency, adding to the credibility of the token. However, this cryptocurrency is as volatile as other meme coins out there.

MonaCoin hit an all-time high of $16.45 back in 2017. Since then, its value has dropped significantly.

Baby Doge Coin is one of many meme tokens that was launched in 2021. Needless to say, this cryptocurrency touts itself as the successor of Dogecoin. However, the team also aims to spread awareness about dogs and donate money to animal charities.

This meme coin has gone through extreme volatility in the market. Immediately after its launch, the price of Baby Doge Coin shot up by over 900,000%. But, within the next couple of days, the price dropped by over 90%.

Through the last quarter of 2021 and the first few months of 2022, the price of Baby Doge Coin went through many volatile swings. The crucial point to remember is that there is nothing that makes Baby Doge Coin unique from other meme cryptos.

Instead, the price of this coin went up due to its close association with Dogecoin as well as a strong social media marketing campaign. Consequently, there is no way to predict how the coin will move in the future.

Samoyedcoin dedicates its creation to Solana‘s co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. The main purpose of the Samoyedcoin project is to accelerate the adoption, development, and growth of the Solana network.

The platform also boasts high transaction speed and low fees. Although originally focused on its meme coin, Samoyedcoin has evolved over time to add other Web3 attributes to its ecosystem. Today, it also features an NFT collection, which can be purchased via Solanaart.

The platform also plans to add more utilities for its token and NFTs. However, at the time of writing, it remains a meme coin with nothing unique to offer. Nevertheless, Samoyedcoin has managed to build a strong community, which might help to increase its price in the future.

Hoge is a community-driven crypto project that has launched its own meme token. HOGE tokens come with a limited supply of one trillion and are deflationary in nature. Moreover, the platform rewards holders of the token by redistributing 2% of the transaction fees collected as tax.

In other words, by holding HOGE tokens in their wallet, investors can earn a regular passive income. Beyond this, Hoge Finance is an ecosystem that encourages investors to be active members – in governance and the future direction of the project.

All that being said, Hoge Finance is no stranger to market volatility. The price of this coin has shot up multiple times since its launch in 2021. At the time of writing, Hoge Finance is trading at around $0.00005 – 3,000% above its initial launch price.

Put simply, meme coins are digital tokens that become popular due to their association with online trends. Initially, meme coins were produced as a lighthearted joke, which was heavily influenced by internet ideas.

And due to the nature of meme coins, they generally do not have any specific utility. Instead, the price of these meme coins is often influenced by social media, discussions on online forums, and even celebrity endorsements.

As we noted above, Dogecoin was the first digital token to call itself a ‘meme coin.’ Following the success of dog-themed Dogecoin, an explosion of meme coins began to appear in the crypto market.

Some of these, such as Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars, are well-known among crypto investors.

On the other hand, there are many meme coins that have resulted in investors losing their money. For this reason, investing in meme coins comes with outsized risks as there is no way to predict how the market will move – even in the short-term.

As is evident from our list of meme coins, only a handful of these tokens come with unique value propositions. This makes it even more challenging to figure out the best meme coins to buy.

In the following sections, we will discuss why investors might want to consider meme coins.

As we have established, the majority of meme coins do not have any actual utility, unlike many of the top penny cryptos we have analyzed. Nevertheless, historically, a few of these tokens have produced some of the biggest moves seen in the crypto market.

For example, in 2021, Dogecoin saw its price go from around $0.009 to $0.68 – translating to gains of over 7,000%.

These extreme price shifts often happen due to the interest generated by supporting online communities. That being said, the price can also drop to extreme levels – when the frenzy and demand wanes.

After reaching its all-time high in 2021, the price of Dogecoin dropped to around $0.17 by the end of 2021. This is why investors have to be extremely careful when risking their money on meme coins.

Not all meme coins are based on the latest internet trends. Instead, some of the new crypto meme projects discussed today are also adding utilities to their ecosystem.

For instance, take the case of Shiba Inu. This meme coin also integrates with smart contracts, which opens up a lot of possibilities.

Similarly, Tamadoge is another meme coin that has managed to add Web3 and P2E features to its platform. Therefore, when looking for the best meme coins for 2022, investors no longer have to base their decisions on wild speculations.

Rather, they can consider the top meme coins available in the market that offer utility. This way, it will be easier to identify coins that have the potential to grow in the future.

When searching for the best meme coins to invest in, investors should attempt to find those with a large community support. As we have pointed out, the community can play a significant role in influencing the price action of a meme coin.

Individuals in the community can help spread the news of the coin, encourage others to invest, or make a token go viral. As such, social media platforms and online forums such as Reddit are good places to spot meme coins that might explode.

All that being said, there is no guarantee that a meme coin will increase in value exclusively due to its community backing.

While there are one or two exceptions, it is a highly risky move to invest in a meme coin just because the project has a lot of followers on social media.

As a whole, cryptocurrency is a largely speculative asset class. Due to the lack of regulation and extraordinary volatility, cryptocurrencies carry a lot of risks. And in the case of meme coins, the stakes are even higher.

The majority of meme coins out there lack any real utilities, with only a few exceptions. As such, the value of these digital tokens is often based entirely on the frenzy fueled by social media platforms.

In addition to this, many meme coin projects have also turned out to be rug pulls. For those unaware, rug pulls are ventures where crypto developers abandon a project and run away with investors’ funds.

As such, investors should be extremely careful when looking for the best meme coins to buy for their portfolio.

If investors manage to buy and sell at the right time, they might be able to make money from meme crypto coins.

The best strategy would be to focus on cryptocurrencies that have strong fundamentals that are likely to stand the test of time.

As with any other investment, the price of cryptocurrencies is also influenced by the supply and demand in the market.

However, in the case of meme coins, the factors that affect the general market sentiment are slightly different.

For instance, since many meme coins do not have any particular utility, the market performance of these tokens is often dictated by speculation.

To determine the best meme coins to buy, investors should look into its community as well as the influencers associated with the respective token.

Needless to say, popular influencers and a strong community can be viewed as positive indicators.

Sometimes, discussions on online forums can lead to a meme coin going viral. When this happens, the community grows, interest piques, demand rises, and the price of the coin may go up.

Similarly, even a tweet can have an effect on the performance of a meme coin.

For example:

If we take the case of Dogecoin – its pricing swings often go hand-in-hand with the tweets or actions of Elon Musk.

In December 2021, Musk tweeted that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as a payment method.

Following this, the price of Dogecoin increased significantly.

However, soon after the buzz from the tweets dies down, the price also falls.

In fact, an investor has even filed a lawsuit against Musk for influencing the price of Dogecoin.

All in all, if one thing is clear, it is that meme coins are notoriously volatile. One way to mitigate the risk is to get educated about the project and to diversify across multiple cryptocurrencies.

When searching for the best meme coins to buy, the most important factor is to get the timing right.

Early investors of Dogecoin who managed to HODL the tokens until 2021 would have managed to generate a significant profit – given that they sold the tokens at the right time.

Put otherwise, it might be a good idea to consider some of the newest meme coins when they are selling at a low entry price.

The Tamadoge presale is one such opportunity for investors to buy a meme token at a hugely discounted price.

Below, we explain how to buy Tamadoge in four simple steps.

The Tamadoge platform is offering TAMA tokens via a presale, which is open to the public. As such, at the time of writing, the only way to buy Tamadoge is via the website of the project.

To get started, investors will need to make sure that they have a sufficiently-funded crypto wallet.

Tamadoge integrates with MetaMask and other popular wallets.

Investors who do not already have a crypto wallet can choose a provider and get it set up. We like MetaMask, as it is user-friendly and integrates with most platforms.

To do this, first, visit the MetaMask website to download the wallet app. The wallet also comes in the form of a browser extension. The investor can choose a version that’s most convenient for them.

Proceed to install MetaMask on the chosen device and create a new wallet by assigning a password.

MetaMask will then generate a recovery phrase – which needs to be stored safely, as users will need this to recover their funds if the password is lost.

When the wallet is set up, the next step is to fund it. TAMA tokens can be purchased using USDT or Ethereum.

This means that the investor should hold sufficient USDT or ETH tokens in their wallet. These digital coins can be purchased via popular online brokers like eToro, Binance, or Crypto.com.

The Tamadoge website also offers an alternative to buy ETH via a third-party platform using a credit/debit card.

After making the purchase, transfer the ETH or USDT to the crypto wallet.

After adding the funds to the wallet, head back to the Tamadoge website and click on the ‘Buy’ button.

Next, tap on ‘Connect Wallet’, and choose the relevant provider to continue.

Complete the linking process by signing into the wallet account.

On the following page, enter the investment amount. Confirm the purchase by choosing between ETH and USDT as the respective payment option.

After finalizing the transaction, investors will have to wait until the presale comes to an end to claim their TAMA tokens.

Visit Tamadoge

In this guide, we have discussed a list of meme coins that have the potential to grow in the future. We have also covered the benefits of buying meme coins and what risks to consider before making an investment.

Those looking for the best meme coins to buy in 2022 might want to check out Tamadoge. We found that this project has plenty of potential to grow, as it features P2E games as well as NFTs.

The project’s token, TAMA, is available to purchase via a presale launch – at a discounted price.

To learn more about the project, investors can join the Tamadoge Telegram group.

What is a meme coin?

Meme coins are digital tokens that are usually designed around a popular internet trend or an idea. These might pay homage to a meme or a celebrity. For instance, Dogecoin is inspired by the dog Shiba Inu.

What are the top 10 meme coins to buy right now?

The best meme coins to buy right now include Tamadoge, Battle Infinity, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, MonaCoin, Dogelon Mars, Baby Doge Coin, Samoyedcoin, and Hoge Finance. Bear in mind that this list is based on the market trends at the time of writing. So, when choosing the best meme coins to buy, investors should always conduct independent research.

What meme coin should I buy in 2022?

Those looking for the best meme coins to buy in 2022 should look for new tokens that are emerging in the market. Tamadoge, a newly launched meme coin, also integrates a metaverse game with NFTs. This makes the token a meme coin with utility – which might make it an attractive choice for investors.

How do you invest in meme coins?

The most popular meme coins can be purchased via online crypto brokers and exchanges. Newly launched crypto projects also allow investors to buy their meme coins directly via a direct presale launch – such as Tamadoge.

What is the best way to find new meme coins to buy?

One of the best ways to find new meme coins is by consulting social media platforms and crypto subreddits. This is where community discussions regarding the best investment opportunities often take place. Investors can also check out crypto aggregators such as CoinMarketCap to find out when new meme tokens are launching in the market.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source