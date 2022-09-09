iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – Apple

Ads

Designed for durability.

With Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass. Water resistance. Surgical-grade stainless steel. 6.1″ and 6.7″ display sizes. All in four Pro colors.

iPhone is also designed from the ground up to protect your privacy and put you in control of what you share and who you share it with

Meet the new face of iPhone

Introducing Dynamic Island, a truly Apple innovation that’s hardware and software and something in between. It bubbles up music, sports scores, FaceTime, and so much more — all without taking you away from what you’re doing.

Welcome to a shape-shifting, multitasking, head-turning, game-changing iPhone experience.

Dynamic Island blends fun and function like never before, consolidating your notifications, alerts, and activities into one interactive place. It’s integrated throughout iOS 16 — and can work with all kinds of apps — to seamlessly surface what you need, right when you need it.

It expands fluidly to get your attention — Hey, your team just scored! — then tucks away again. You can see your next turn in Maps, touch and hold to control your music, and even keep an eye on your Lyft while texting with friends. Easy. Intuitive. Delightful.

31% smaller TrueDepth camera system engineered to free up display space and be even more capable

proximity sensor now detects light from behind the display, saving additional space

Advanced display algorithms make Dynamic Island responsive wherever you tap, swipe, or hold

and feel like liquid thanks to hardware and software anti-aliasing powered by Apple silicon

This is the biggest change

to the face of iPhone

since we went all screen.

Now your Lock Screen is always glanceable, so you don’t even have to tap it to stay in the know.

When iPhone is turned face down or in your pocket, it goes dark to save battery life.

new capabilities

iOS 16 lets you customize your Lock Screen in fun new ways. Layer a photo to make it pop. Track your Activity rings. And see live updates from your favorite apps.

App Tracking Transparency lets you decide which apps are allowed to track your activity

Brilliant.

For those bright, sunshiny days, the Super Retina XDR display now reaches a peak of 2000 nits outdoors — that’s twice as bright as before and the highest peak brightness of any smartphone. So text jumps right off the screen.

Photos and HDR videos get a big boost, too — up to 1600 nits peak brightness, bringing iPhone to the same level as the Pro Display XDR. Movies, shows, and even the films you’ve shot on iPhone look more true to life than ever.

ProMotion technology allows for variable refresh rates from 10 to 120 times per second. It smoothly and intelligently ramps up when you need exceptional graphics performance, and ramps down to save power when you don’t. Game on, gamers.

Vital new safety features we hope you’ll never need.

Emergency SOS



via satellite.

Peace of mind when you’re off the grid.

If you don’t have cell service or Wi‑Fi, iPhone lets you text emergency services over satellite.

How on

earth



do you

communicate

via satellite?

Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth. It can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, iPhone front-loads a few questions to assess your situation — just tap to respond. Then it shows you where to point to connect to a satellite.

Once connected, iPhone automatically sends your answers, location, Medical ID (if set up), and battery level to a dispatcher.

You must be outdoors with a clear view of the sky. Since satellites are moving rapidly through space, iPhone will show you where to point to maintain your connection — and avoid obstructions such as mountains and heavy foliage.

Texting via satellite takes time. In ideal conditions, you can send a message in less than 15 seconds. Under light foliage, it can take more than a minute.

Emergency SOS via satellite is included for free with iPhone 14 Pro for two years

An infrastructure of innovation.

Apple-designed components and software allow iPhone 14 Pro antennas to connect to satellite frequencies. And since bandwidth is low, we also created a compression algorithm that makes text messages three times smaller, speeding up communication.

On the ground, we route your text message through a complex infrastructure to emergency service providers. Only some accept texts. For those that don’t, we’ve set up emergency relay centers with Apple-trained specialists who call for help on your behalf.

Let friends know how remote you go.

If you’re on an adventure without cell service, you can now use Find My to share your location via satellite so friends and family know where you are.

iPhone 14 Pro can detect a severe car crash, then call 911 and notify your emergency contacts.

1 million hours of real‑world driving and crash data helps iPhone recognize accidents

Introducing the all-new 48MP Main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor.

iPhone 14 Pro raises the bar for what 48 megapixels can do — delivering 4x the resolution in ProRAW for mind-blowing detail in every crop.

65% larger sensor than iPhone 13 Pro

The quad-pixel sensor on the Main camera makes the most of 48 megapixels by adapting to what you’re shooting.

For most photos, you want to optimize for light capture. So the new sensor groups four pixels together into one large quad pixel, gathering 4x more light and producing spectacularly better photos at the practical 12MP size.

Other times, it’s better to optimize for detail. In those cases, the sensor leverages each individual pixel, providing more creative options for shooting and editing in pro workflows.

For the ultimate combination of detail and flexibility, shoot in ProRAW at 48MP resolution. A new machine learning model delivers sharper images and less noise for unprecedented detail. So you can reframe your photos while still retaining amazing resolution.

Welcome to total creative control.

1x Main | 24 mm

0.5x Ultra Wide Macro | 13 mm

New 2x Telephoto | 48 mm

0.5x Ultra Wide | 13 mm

3x Telephoto | 77 mm

The new Pro camera system adds a 2x optical-quality Telephoto to its zoom range, putting tons of framing flexibility in your pocket. Up your frame game.

The quad-pixel sensor allows us to go beyond the three fixed lenses of the Pro camera system to create an additional 2x Telephoto. Which expands your zoom options to 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x.

This new Telephoto uses the middle 12 megapixels of the quad-pixel sensor to deliver full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom.

And it works in Portrait mode, Time-Lapse, and Pano, which means gorgeous close-up photos and videos are just a tap away.

With its popular focal length and great resolution, 2x is the perfect framing choice for Portrait mode.

Up to 3x better

low-light photos on the Ultra Wide camera

Up to 2x better

low-light photos on the Main camera

Up to 2x better

low-light photos on the Telephoto camera

To push the limits of low‑light photography, we started with larger sensors that capture dramatically more light.

Then we added the all-new Photonic Engine, our game-changing image pipeline. It allows Deep Fusion — which merges the best pixels from multiple exposures into one phenomenal photo — to happen earlier in the process on uncompressed images.

This preserves much more data to deliver brighter, more lifelike colors and beautifully detailed textures in less light than ever.

The new Adaptive True Tone flash adjusts the pattern and intensity of nine LEDs depending on the focal length of the photo, so your subject always appears in the best light.

Up to 2x brighter flash on Telephoto shots

Up to 3x better uniformity on Ultra Wide shots with flash

When apps request access to your photos, iPhone lets you call the shots by sharing just the ones you want instead of your entire library

Cinematic mode now shoots in 4K HDR at 24 fps — the film industry standard. Have your people call our people.

Now you can seamlessly edit with other pro footage in 4K at 24 or 30 fps. You can even edit the depth effect after capture.

Highest-quality video in a smartphone

Whether you’re filming from an off-road SUV or running alongside your subject, try Action mode for smooth handheld videos — no gimbal required.

The only smartphone in the world that lets you shoot, view, edit, and share in ProRes or Dolby Vision HDR

48MP for up to 4x the resolution

Up to 2x better low‑light photos

Sharper, brighter macro shots

Snap your sharpest, most colorful close-ups and group shots, thanks to a new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus and a larger aperture.

Up to 2x better low-light photos

On the count of three, say “we.” Now that the TrueDepth camera can automatically focus on multiple subjects at once, all your selfies — from stunning close-ups to group shots — look their sharpest.

And the larger aperture lets in lots more light, capturing brighter color and finer detail in low-light scenes.

38% better light‑gathering performance for more detail and less noise in photos and videos

The TrueDepth camera and A16 Bionic also power Face ID, the most secure facial authentication in a smartphone

iPhone 14 Pro uses 100% recycled gold wire in all its cameras to reduce mining of precious resources

Say hello to A16 Bionic, the ultimate smartphone chip.

Nearly 16 billion transistors for industry-leading speed and efficiency

Faster 6-core CPU handles demanding workloads smoothly and efficiently

The Neural Engine performs nearly 17 trillion operations per second allowing for a pixel-by-pixel analysis to optimize your photos

5-core GPU with 50% more memory bandwidth for complex graphics in the latest mobile games

Advanced ISP powers the creative flexibility of the quad‑pixel sensor

Power-efficient performance allows A16 Bionic to run at blazing-fast speeds for longer

The Secure Enclave in A16 Bionic protects personal information like your Face ID data, contacts, and more

Even with soooooo many new capabilities, iPhone 14 Pro still delivers amazing all‑day battery life.

hours video playback on iPhone 14

hours video playback

