Big Eyes Coin: Bringing Diversity To The Crypto Industry While Solana And Chiliz Are Trailing – TronWeekly

September 9, 2022 by Akash Anand

Cryptocurrencies are a new addition to the financial market, and the first one (Bitcoin) debuted in 2009 following the previous year’s economic crisis. These digital currencies are rapidly blowing up and amassing crypto enthusiasts daily. The reason for this is not far-fetched, as these coins ensure that users get maximum value for their money. NFTs, Metaverse, Virtual reality, Virtual Farming, Staking, and so on are some of the additions that provide individuals with valuable profits. Joining this industry are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Chiliz (CHZ), intending to change and expand the outlook of cryptocurrencies. These three coins employ Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to ensure that users have complete and undisputed autonomy over their money and purchases.

Big Eyes is a meme coin that functions on a decentralized system intending to introduce more individuals to meme coins and, by extension, other cryptocurrencies. It is a community-driven platform that puts its users first by creating a dynamic tax system that will alleviate extra transaction deductions. Knowing that the platform would not exist without the interest and participation of the users, Big Eyes has designed the NFT marketplace and the ecosystem in a way that users will earn immense profits and win tangible awards.

To improve the ocean’s ecosystem, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is set to donate significantly to organizations that support this cause. In addition, a well-designed team has been put in place to help improve the platform’s and coin’s scalability and functionality. These team members include Top Cat, Tech Cat, Hype Cat and so on. With BIG tokens, individuals will be able to contribute to the decisions of the platform. Additionally, they will be able to participate in the NFT events and interact with other users on the platform. A total supply of 200 billion BIG tokens has been distributed for various purposes. Some of its intended purposes include the 5% token allocation to charity, 70% for presale, 20% for exchanges, and so on.

Solana operates on a third-generation blockchain that provides support for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) solutions, including the development of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Solana uses a consensus algorithm that combines proof-of-history (PoH) and proof of Stake (PoS), allowing the network to turn out roughly 50,000 transactions per second. Also, alongside Avalanche, Solana intends to resolve the blockchain trilemma that has been affecting blockchain technology for a while.

During the recent crypto rally, SOL, the native currency of the Solana ecosystem, has gathered a lot of interest. With the ownership of SOL tokens, users will have access to the fast and secure Solana network. Moreover, in contrast to its counterparts, Solana offers quick transactions and scalability.

Chiliz (CHZ) coin functions on a decentralized system that creates a space for sports fans in the crypto industry. It has been regarded as the leading digital currency run by the Malta-based FinTech provider. Socios, the blockchain-based sports entertainment, allows users to engage in the governance of their best sports brands. With the CHZ token, sports fans can influence club-related decisions through polls and surveys. Due to its huge success, Chiliz has partnered with sporting institutions such as Juventus Turin, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Barcelona.

CHZ coin is available on blockchains such as Tron, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and other blockchains. The CHZ tokens are minted on the Socios sidechain, ensuring the Chiliz platform’s safety. Users can vote in public polls.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the next big meme coin that will revolutionize the crypto industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will change how cryptocurrencies are viewed by putting the community first and erasing tax deductions. Additionally, the success of its presale adds to the prediction of its eventual success.

