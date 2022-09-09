Apple debuts $799 Apple Watch Ultra to take on Garmin – Yahoo News UK

Ads

Apple (AAPL) debuted its new Apple Watch Ultra at its Far Out event on Sept. 7. Available beginning on Sept. 23, the Apple Watch Pro starts at $799.

The new watch features a new 49 mm case, a brighter display, night mode, and what the company touts as the Apple Watch’s “most technical face ever.”

The Apple Watch Ultra also boasts a highly accurate GPS and a series of sport-specific bands. The Ultra is even able to turn into a tool for scuba divers, per a new partnership with dive equipment provider Oceanic.

The Apple Watch Ultra seems set to take on Garmin, which makes smartwatches that have long been a favorite of high-performance athletes.

The “rugged” Apple Watch has been much-anticipated, and rumors have long been flying about the Pro’s durability and larger display.

Apple also announced the latest version of the Apple Watch SE, the company’s most affordable smartwatch, and the $399 Apple Watch Series 8.

Smartwatches are a growth area, according to Insider Intelligence data. This year, the number of Apple Watch users will be up 8.9% from last year, hitting 25.8 million. By 2025, the number of Apple Watch users is expected to pass 30 million.

However, it’s important to remember where, despite its growth, the Apple Watch lands in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch falls under the umbrella of Apple’s accessories business, a segment that also includes AirPods and HomePod. In 2021, that segment generated about $38.4 billion in revenue — a seemingly minor figure compared to the $191.97 billion that iPhone sales generated last year.

However, Apple’s accessories business, despite its relative youth, has notably surpassed both the iPad and Mac businesses in terms of revenue. In 2021, the company’s iPad operation reported $31.86 billion in revenue, while Macs brought in $35.19 billion.

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Apple today introduced a new version of its Apple Watch, the anticipated Apple Watch Series 8, which replaces the prior Series 7 model. The big additions to this upgraded version include a new temperature sensor focused on women's health, a crash detection feature, a new low-power mode option and international roaming. The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy.

STORY: “As you can see, we’re going bigger with iPhone 14 and even bigger with iPhone14+” Apple CEO Tim Cook led the charge Wednesday, unveiling new iPhone models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages, as well as adventure-focused watches and updated AirPods. “We designed and built custom components and specific software so that iPhone14 antennas can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.”During the event – dubbed “far out” – Apple said its new satellite SOS feature will help users send and receive messages with first responders even if there’s no cell service.“We created a custom short text algorithm to reduce the average size of messages by a factor of three. Thanks to this algorithm, it can take less than 15 seconds to send a message if you have a clear view of the sky.” Shares in Globalstar jumped 20% on Wednesday after announcing it will be the satellite operator for Apple's emergency SOS service. The iPhone 14 also comes with a new crash detection feature, and an improved camera.But will users flock to the new models in the face of rising inflation? The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the iPhone Plus at $899. A trio of new of watches were also unveiled, including the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, aimed at extreme sports and scuba diving, and starting at $799.“Apple Watch Ultra is an essential tool for essentially anything…” “Anything” – in the case of Apple’s new Series 8 watch – means adding a temperature sensor that works with an app to retroactively detect ovulation.While privacy might be an issue for some, Apple maintains it does not have the ability to decrypt users’ health data.

The Californian technology titan has finally confirmed its gadget range for 2022

Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple unveiled a brand new Apple Watch model at its press conference. The Apple Watch Ultra has been specifically designed for intense sports tracking. It is much larger than typical watches and also larger than existing Apple Watch models.

Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle breaks down Apple's new product lineup announced at its annual event.

Apple has revealed a suite of new products for its iPhone range, launching the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at its annual event in California.

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the chart of the day on the smartphone market in North America.

Apple has debuted its latest Apple Watches: the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra.

LONDON, September 07, 2022– FORM 8.3

Brazil said on Tuesday it is banning the sales of iPhones that don't ship with a charging brick. This decision comes two years after Apple stopped including charging bricks and earphones in the iPhone retail boxes to make them smaller and to reduce the carbon footprint. An order published by the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security also noted that the company is being fined $2.34 million (BR$ 12.275 million).

BERLIN (Reuters) -Three of Germany's leading economic institutes lowered their forecast for Europe's largest economy next year, predicting high energy prices caused by the Ukraine war would take their toll. The IfW institute in Kiel and Halle's IWH predicted on Thursday that the economy would contract in 2023, a U-turn from June forecasts that predicted growth of 3.3% and 2.0%, respectively. The IfW said the economy would shrink by 0.7% while the IWH saw a more drastic contraction of 1.4%.

Formula 1 does not have a say on the rewarding of an FIA superlicence, so Stefano Domenicali wants the rules to be respected with Colton Herta.

Actress Florence Pugh gushes over Olivia Wilde in resurfaced video, after the pairs reported drama on their press tour.Actos on Actors, Variety

Landlords have expressed frustration towards the First Minister’s promise to freeze rents.

Is there any reason for us to think that Truss, rather than Johnson, pulling the levers of power will improve our circumstances? Her record suggests the opposite. Sorry

Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Balmoral to be by her side as doctors say they are 'concerned' about her health.

<p>A stunned pet-owner looked on in horror after her doorbell camera captured a delivery man attacking her 'innocent cat' and pelting it with stones.</p><p>Owner Lisa Ferraby, 37, was alerted by her husband that their doorbell cam had captured a visitor to their home while they were both at out at work.</p><p>To her horror she logged into the doorbell app on her phone and saw a burly Evri courier attack her beloved cat Tumble as it sat on a wall near their porch.</p><p>The disturbing clip shows how the courier first attempted to swat the cat with a large letter he had been delivering while shouting at the terrified pet.</p><p>But seconds later, he then took another a swipe at the cat before picking up a large stone from the front garden and hurling it at the cat at it flees the scene.</p><p>Lisa, from Milton Keynes, Bucks, said she didn't know 'whether to vomit or cry' after watching the shocking footage while she was at work. </p><p>Pet lover Lisa said: "I was at work, and I don't really look at the doorbell because I'm in meetings a lot for work. </p><p>"My husband called me, and I know that if I get a call outside of my lunch break then I know there is something wrong. </p><p>"He told me to go and have a look at the doorbell, I asked why and he told me that Tumble had been hit by the Evri driver. </p><p>"I watched it, and didn't know whether to vomit or cry. </p><p>"I was absolutely fuming, I just wanted to leave work, but I couldn't leave. </p><p>"It is distressing to see that kind of thing to your own pet, and it is completely unprovoked."</p><p>Luckily, Tumble showed no signs of injuries but was 'shaken and cowering in a corner' when Lisa and husband Andrew got home from work. </p><p>Lisa said: "We didn't take him to the vets, we checked him over and he rolls over on his back and lets you look at his tummy and his fur. </p><p>"Physically he seemed okay but he was shaken and cowering in a corner when we got back. </p><p>"He didn't eat that night which is not like him, he just seemed a little bit off which is understandable really."</p><p>After speaking to bosses at the delivery company, Lisa has praised them for acting so quickly, and sacking the driver the next day. </p><p>Lisa, a married-mum-of-two, added: "I put what happened on social media, and somebody who I know's sister-in-law is in charge of that depot, so I was put in contact with her the same evening. </p><p>"I sent her the video on WhatsApp and she was mortified. </p><p>"She said she had a meeting with head office the next day, and she said she was going to raise it. </p><p>"It was on my LinkedIn, and my husband shared it, and someone who he knows who works in logistics tagged the head of Evri in it, so he contacted me and I had to email him the video as well. </p><p>"I also tagged Evri in it on my Instagram, so someone from Evri on Instagram contacted me as well. </p><p>"The lady who is in charge of our local depot said she would call me the next day and to be honest, I didn't think I would hear from them as they don't have the best reputation.</p><p>"But I had a phone call the next day from a lady from head office, saying that they had sacked him.</p><p>"Then the other lady did follow up with me so I cannot fault Evri in the way they've dealt with it."</p><p>Lisa added: "I don't want people to slam Evri.</p><p>"In terms of delivery they are pants, but in terms of how they dealt with our situation, they dealt with it quickly and they were really good about it."</p><p>Hermes changed its name to Evri earlier this year, after the company came bottom in a delivery firm league table produced by Citizens Advice. </p><p>A spokesperson from Evri said: "We have apologised to Mrs Ferraby and provided a gesture of goodwill. </p><p>"This was highly unacceptable behaviour and we can confirm the courier will no longer deliver on behalf of Evri.”</p>

The parents of a baby at the centre of a life-support treatment fight have been interviewed by police after the little boy suffered what “appeared” to be “non-accidental injuries” to his brain and ribs, Court of Appeal judges have been told.

POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which racist chanting was aimed at York City captain Lenell John-Lewis.

source