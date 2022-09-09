Is Big Eyes coin the next Dogecoin? Or will it overtake Ethereum? – FXStreet

Ads

James Clifford

Independent Analyst Follow Following

The crypto market has consistently witnessed an upsurge of new tokens since crypto has gained attention within the investment sector. For building a strong portfolio, it is advisable to hold tokens of different ages, which may, in turn, help your portfolio gain against market volatility. Another in the line of new cryptocurrencies with great potential is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) which is getting a lot of attention amongst investors and analysts.



It wouldn't be surprising to see Big Eyes Coin in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the coming months. It would be interesting to look at this cryptocurrency's already articulate game plan and assess its future, as it has already created a strong image for itself in the fintech space. The token raised more than a million dollars during its presale and is currently inching towards the $2 million mark.

Meme tokens have made a name for themselves in the industry ever since the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). This meme token operates on its own blockchain and is open-source. The success of this meme token is demonstrated by its ascent to the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, where it is currently the only meme coin. Such cryptocurrencies are usually based on an internet trend or a humorous take. For instance, the dog meme led to the rise of Dogecoin, and several other cryptos sprouted out of the same theme. Since Musk showed enthusiastic support for Dogecoin (DOGE), the release of tokens was a spin-off of Musk’s pet dog. Hence, meme cryptos have built a solid culture and narrative for the crypto community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also entering the market as a meme token. It has a cat as its mascot, and the narrative is crafted around the cuteness of this big-eyed cat. One can always assume that launching a cat token might be a direct challenge to established cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), etc. It is a brave and creative step taken by the Big Eyes Coin network, and the positive results are already yielding during its presale phase.

With the logic of saving fishes and aquatic life to feed the cat mascot, Big Eyes (BIG) has promised 5% of its tokens to charities that work towards the cause of cleaning and preserving the oceans and other hydro resources. The donation might total up to a million dollars, and analysts and environmental activists widely acknowledge this initiative. Moreover, the Big Eyes Coin network also promises a serious step toward preserving oceans.

When Dogecoin (DOGE) launched, the internet erupted with reposts, tweets, and shares that fed into Dogecoin's popularity and financial success. Similarly, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has planned to harness the potential of the influencer economy in the Fintech market.

The whitepaper reveals that the token has to unfurl the Influencer Campaign in the second stage of its action plan. Moreover, since Big Eyes Coin is a community-owned network, there is a significant focus on allowing investors a voice in the functioning of the cryptocurrency. This DAO model is being widely appreciated by analysts, and it could be one of the reasons for the growing success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).



The creative hub for the NFT events and competitions is being developed by the NFT Sushi team, a subsection of the Big Eyes network. The network's visibility will increase as more people wear the BIG merch and clothing worldwide. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin’s merch will be sold in digital and physical formats to promote the use of BIG tokens and raise money for the oceans and marine life.

200,000,000,000 BIG tokens have been produced and are now offered for sale and purchase without any taxes attached. 70% of the tokens will be put up for public presale, while 20% of the tokens will be utilised for exchanges. A marketing wallet will receive 5% of the tokens, which will be handled by the team and remain there even if the token's performance on the Bitcoin market improves. 5% of the tokens will be kept by the charity, as mentioned previously. These tokens will be made accessible to the general public to highlight the platform's transparency further.

After raising more than a million dollars in its presale phase, Big Eyes (BIG) has established its presence in the crypto market. It competes with cryptos like Ethereum (ETH), which have an established history of success.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) has been going through some trouble amongst investors despite the recent merger that promised upgrades. At press time, there has been a drop in ETH value by 2.75%. This was due to the news on Thursday that Ethereum programmers had found vulnerabilities in the code ahead of the Merge, or Ethereum's switch from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).

The said Merge is one of the most anticipated occurrences within the crypto sphere this year. The Merge, which is scheduled for September, will alter the supply of ETH and might even make the second-largest cryptocurrency deflationary. This could mean that the value drop is a sign of the token entering its deflationary phase, which could be profitable for investors. The entire quantity of ETH, according to Ethereum, is around 120 million. The supply was growing at a rate of more than 4% annually because of the high costs required to maintain its previous PoW model. But after the Merge, analysts predict that the asset will experience deflation at a rate of -1.5% per year due to the reduction in issuance and the burn mechanism. This might lead Ethereum (ETH) to be a deflationary token.

All in all, Ethereum (ETH) is going through a sea of ambiguities which has caused investors to be a little confused and septic about Ethereum’s future following The Merge. In trying times like these, one must turn to new tokens like Big Eyes (BIG) to stabilise their portfolio.

You must install a meta mask wallet on your computer's browser or download trust wallet software on your smartphone to purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Enter the following URL into the wallet browser: https://buy.bigeyes.space. The form that will be opened needs your exact information to be entered. Select the payment token and enter the necessary Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens before submitting.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens will be delivered to your wallet following the conclusion of the presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) comes with no buy or sell tax, making the acquisition affordable. Claiming your Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens is straightforward. The network is pronouncing convenience within the crypto space.

It is highly advised always to be backed by personal research and portfolio assessment before investing in any token. By following the trends of the crypto market and constructing some personal financial rules-of-thumb, one can always navigate the crypto market and try to combat the volatility of fintech.

This article is sponsored content

