Low Sales Expected for Larger Apple Watch Series 8 Due to High Price Point – MacRumors

The Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger 1.99-inch display is expected to sell in comparatively low volume, which could indicate a high retail price, according to insightful display analyst Ross Young.



Young made the remarks on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, explaining that the larger Apple Watch Series 8 model that is expected to join the lineup this year will be manufactured in relatively low volume, reflecting its forecasted sales.

Apple is purportedly expecting to ship just one million units of the larger Apple Watch in the third quarter of this year, compared to four million 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models. This suggests that the new, larger Apple Watch may have a high price point that constrains sales volume.

This supports Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman‘s recent speculation that the new Apple Watch will be stylized as a high-end model with a price tag in the region of $900 to $999. In addition to a slightly larger display, the device is expected to offer better durability and longer battery life.

