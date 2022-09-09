TRON price bound for 40% gains after getting listed on Binance.us and launching NFT marketplace – FXStreet

Ads

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Binance.us listed TRON on its exchange platform, fueling demand for TRON among users. Proponents believe the launch of the NFT marketplace is key to TRON's adoption and could trigger a rally in the altcoin.

TRON price has started an uptrend, offering users 9% gains overnight. The altcoin's price rally is helping retrace the losses since the beginning of 2022. Two key updates in the TRON ecosystem have fueled a bullish outlook among holders.

A subsidiary of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, announced TRON's listing and revealed that deposits for the altcoin are now live on its platform. The arrival of TRX on Binance.us offers higher exposure and is likely to increase the adoption of the altcoin. Historically, assets listed on the crypto exchange witness a spike in demand and a corresponding price gain.

We’re excited to announce that https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS is listing Tron $TRX @trondao

Deposits are open now!

Get started: https://t.co/POC7DHSaFf pic.twitter.com/u6zCqwuKzY

Alongside the exchange listing, TRON has powered the ApeNFT marketplace to offer users exposure to the metaverse and a platform for their digital collectibles and assets. ApeNFT has plans to reward TRX holders and users with benefits in its marketplace.

The Genesis NFT badge has already opened for application.

If you are:

❤️Tron tokens holder

❤️KOL in crypto

❤️Media in crypto

❤️Contributor for pre-registration

Ads

Click:https://t.co/sXVUrA0xdu

One NFT badge= share $160k $NFT & projects whitelists from APENFT Marketplace! pic.twitter.com/GPQ9ZddcPi

After the testnet phase is complete, ApeNFT and TRON would co-host a virtual launch event where Justin Sun would introduce bonuses offered by the marketplace. Projects in the metaverse have applauded the launch of the ApeNFT marketplace, powered by TRON. The first metaverse-themed livestream in the altcoin's ecosystem goes live with Justin Sun's debut in the virtual world.

Analysts have evaluated the TRON price trend and predicted a rally in the altcoin. Analysts at CFDTrading observed that the moving averages on the hourly chart are bullish and in positive alignment. This indicates the TRON price uptrend could remain steady.

A crypto analyst at ‘The Birb Nest’ predicted a 40% uptick in TRON price in mid April 2022. The analyst is waiting for a retest of $0.07 on the altcoin’s price chart.

Just shared this $TRX setup with the group. Looking to long the retest! pic.twitter.com/y6wjmwEhwc



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

DappRadar’s DeFi report for August highlighted the presence of just 1.67 million unique active wallets. The month of August also noted multiple exploits and hacks, which resulted in the loss of more than $211 million.

Ethereum Classic price shows a strong divergence signal that could become the catalyst of a future penny-from-Eiffel style decline. Ethereum Classic price continues to be the topic of discussion amongst day traders.

The crypto space is observing newer participants with every passing day, and this constitutes individuals with some wealth to people with excessive wealth. The crypto market is still in a bearish state, making investments in this space a difficult decision for investors.

Solana price has recovered 7% of market value amidst the most recent downtrend. SOL price does not show RSI divergence to securely call the bottom of the current mudslide. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $40.28.

Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source