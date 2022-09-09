How to Leave the iOS 16 Beta Testing Program – OSXDaily

Ads



Are you in the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta testing programs and want to stop getting beta updates? Whether you’re in the public beta or developer beta, you can leave the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta programs at any time by removing the beta profile from your device.

Generally there’s not a lot of reason to remove the beta profile if you’re in the middle of the beta testing period, but some users may have installed just the beta profile and not the system software itself, and now want to remove it.

Note that by leaving the beta program you will stop receiving beta builds, but you will receive future final versions of iOS and iPadOS. This means if you leave in the middle of the beta program, you’ll be stuck on the current beta build until a final stable version comes out. For this reason it’s generally best to wait until the primary beta period is over to opt out of beta updates, but what you decide to do is up to you.



It’s important to point out that leaving the beta program does not downgrade iOS 16 beta back to iOS 15 (or revert iPadOS 16 beta back to iPadOS 15), that process is different.

Leaving either beta program is just a matter of removing the beta profile.











Remember, only final stable versions of iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 or later will appear if you remove the beta profile. This means you will not get updates to any iOS/ipadOS 15 version.

Note this removes the iOS 16 beta profile from an iPhone or iPad, but it does not remove the beta system software that is already installed. For that, you would need to downgrade from iOS 16 and back to iOS 15.

