Disney+ To Celebrate World Princess Week – Watch an Exclusive New 'Legends' Teaser! – Just Jared Jr.

By
Bill Taylor
-
Disney+ is getting ready to celebrate their strong, bold and legendary princesses!
The streaming service is taking part in World Princess Week, which kicks off on Sunday (August 21), and we are debuting a brand new video spot right here on JJJ.
The new teaser features Disney princesses like Belle, Moana and Rapunzel, as well as Pocahontas, Merida, Mulan, Raya and more animated favorites.
Click inside to watch…
All of the titles shown in the video are of course now streaming on Disney+. You can check them all out in the Princesses Collection, as well as in the Female Leads Collection on the app.
In case you missed it, Disney+ has been releasing new Sing-Along versions of movies, and three more JUST dropped on the streamer. Find out what just got added!
