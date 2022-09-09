Independence Day sale: iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 price cut announced – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

To mark the occasion of Independence Day, Reliance Digital e-store is hosting a “Digital India Sale” offering big discounts on several electronic items with a bunch of card offers. Among all the exciting deals, Apple iPhones found a new discounted price. If you were planning to get a new smartphone, then you can own these premium smartphones at much lower rates. However, the sale is live till August 16. From the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 12 to iPhone 11, you can get a smartphone of your choice.

Also read: Save Rs. 22,900! Massive discount on Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 announced

This comes a month before the expected launch of Apple’s next flagship – the iPhone 14 series. Apple is expected to launch four new models under the series, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. A latest leak suggested that Apple may unveil the new iPhone series on September 6, some say September 7. However, several rumours suggest that the series may cost more than the current iPhone 13. So, if you don’t want to spend a huge amount for the upcoming iPhone 14 models, then here is the solution. Check these deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 on Reliance digital.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs. 72,990 for the base 128GB storage variant with a flat 9 percent discount. Not just that, the HDFC Bank users can also get a cashback of Rs. 4,000 which will drop the price further to just Rs. 68,990. If you don’t have an HDFC bank card, then know that on the ICICI Bank debit cards, Citi Bank credit or debit cards, and Kotak Bank debit card, you can enjoy a 10 percent discount.

Further, if you are a first-time buyer on Reliance Digital, then you can use the coupon code “DIS500” to get Rs. 500 off.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 55,900 for the base model of 64GB. Here, you can get Rs. 3000 cashback on your HDFC Bank credit card. That means it will cost you around Rs. 52,900. The rest of the offers are the same.

iPhone 11

With a flat Rs. 5000 price cut, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 49,900 for a 128GB storage variant. The HDFC Bank credit card users will be able to enjoy a further Rs. 2000 off.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71660398748797

source