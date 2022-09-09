Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max specs, release date, price and features – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – The annual refresh of the iPhone is one of the biggest events in tech: it’s the phone that many aspire to own, one that sets trends and the phone that all others are looking to better.

For 2022, Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

This is everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro models. If you’re wondering about the standard iPhone 14 models then we have a separate feature for them.

Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on 7 September, alongside the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The devices are available to preorder from 9 September and will be available to buy from 16 September.

In terms of price, the iPhone 14 Pro models start at $999/£1099 for 128GB, with the Pro Max starting from $1099/£1199. This is quite an increase for UK buyers from the iPhone 13 Pro. While the US dollar price remains the same, both handset are up £150 from last year’s starting price of £949 and £1049 respectively.

The phone will start at €1299 in Europe.

Finally, Apple has done away with the notch on the front of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and replaced it will a pill-shape cutout it is calling Dynamic Island. This houses the front-facing camera and everything needed for Face ID, but blends with software touches to make it an interactive feature. That means it will adapt and change to deliver notifications and at-a-glance information for both iOS and third party apps, as well as keep background apps like Maps, Music or a timer visible.

Elsewhere, things look quite similar to the iPhone 13 Pro family, with the same flat-edged design made from stainless steel and textured matte glass. There is a new colourway in Deep Purple, which replaces last year’s Sierra Blue, and is available alongside the standard gold, silver and Space Black.

Both models offer IP68 water and dust resistance and move one step closer towards a port-less iPhone, with the announcement that all iPhone 14 models will be eSIM only in the US at least. In other regions, there will still be a nano SIM slot.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature Apple’s Super Retina XDR OLED displays, and will now reach a peak of 2,000 nits of brightness – twice as bright as the iPhone 13 Pro and the highest peak brightness of any smartphone.

Other big news here is the Pro models will feature an Always-On display for the first time. This makes the new iOS 16 lock screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

In terms of screen sizes, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, just as last year’s models did. They will also feature the Ceramic Shield front cover that we saw on last year’s models, which claims to be tougher than any smartphone glass.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both have a similar triple rear camera to last year’s models, consisting of a main wide sensor, ultrawide sensor and a telephoto sensor – however, there have been some improvements across the board, particularly for low light.

The main camera gets a big upgrade from a 12-megapixel sensor to 48-megapixels, and promises low-light improvements with a quad-pixel sensor and f/1.78 aperture.

The new ultrawide camera now offers 3x better pictures in low light and improvements to macro photography, while the telephoto lens gets a 3x optical zoom alongside low light improvements here too.

For the front-facing lens, there’s a new TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for brighter shots in low light, and has autofocus for the first time. Apple has even given the Adaptive True Tone flash on the iPhone 14 camera system a complete redesign, with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern based on the chosen focal length.

If you shoot video, the iPhone 14 Pro models have more tricks up their sleeve. The cinematic mode can now do 4K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 24fps, and there are pro-level workflows, including ProRes3 and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR, as well as the new Action mode for super stable video.

Unlike the standard models, which are sticking with last year’s A15 Bionic chip, the Pro models get an upgrade to Apple’s latest A16 Bionic processor. This includes two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, and means it is up to 40 per cent faster than its competition. It also features an accelerated 5-core GPU that promises 50 per cent more memory bandwidth, which will be great for graphic-intense games and apps.

All iPhone 14 models are 5G compatible, as they have been since the iPhone 12. There’s also satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 models for emergency SOS when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. This is being rolled out in the US and Canada first and will be included free for 2 years.

In terms of storage, both Pro models are available in the usual 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB storage options, with a suspected 6GB of RAM. Battery life stays largely the same, though both models gain an extra hour for watching video, up to 23 hours and 29 hours respectively.

All iPhone models will run iOS 16, which we heard more about in June 2022 – when Apple held its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). You can read more about it on our separate iOS 16 feature.

Here’s everything we heard about the iPhone 14 Pro models before launch.

MacRumors cited “an anonymous tipster” and claimed the two notches rumoured for the iPhone 14 Pro models will appear as a single pill-shaped notch when the iPhone 14 Pro’s display is on and active. Mark Gurman then agreed with the claim.

Apple is rumoured to be bringing satellite connectivity to its iPhone range, and has been for some time. Recent speculation suggests we may even see it – in a somewhat limited form – launched on iPhone 14 series.

Apple has confirmed that it will hold a launch event on 7 September 2022. Pocket-lint is among the tech sites to have received one.

Mark Gurman reported that a reliable source has said the Apple iPhone 14 event will be held on 7 September.

Twitter user @AR72014 published some concept images of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Midnight with the rumoured pill-shape cut out at the top. They also show the devices running iOS 16, showing off the new Lock Screen, as well as what the always on display could offer.

Industry analyst Ming Chi Kuo suggested the average selling price across the four iPhone 14 models could increase by around 15 per cent.

A report from Twitter user Jioriku claimed the iPhone 14 Pro models will come in a purple option, feature the same storage options as the iPhone 13 Pro models and come with faster 30W charging.

Evidence surfacing from the Xcode 14 beta sees evidence of animations and lock-screen widgets that show the lock screen drained of colour but still readable in greyscale, indicating the iPhone 14 Pro models could get an always-on display.

A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget https://t.co/YDsTmuHotb pic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6k

A report from The Wall Street Journal has suggested the iPhone 14 might be offered in an eSIM only variant. The analysis states we should expect “an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model – retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel.”

According to a tweet from tipster iHacktu ileaks, the iPhone 14 event will take place on 13 September 2022, which follows the previous release pattern for the iPhone models (except the year 2020) and the date we had pencilled in for the launch.

I’m thinking of stopping tweeting after the presentation of the iPhone 14 on September 13 2022 3/3

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said only the iPhone 14 Pro models will gain a CPU boost this year.

[Analysis] Structural changes for iPhone’s high-end camera supply chain / iPhone高階相機供應鏈的結構性改變；Sony、大立光、Alps和LG Innotek顯著受益於僅iPhone 14 Pro/高階機型採用最新的A16處理器 @mingchikuo https://t.co/kZLdnXmAyN

ShrimpApplePro has listed some expected battery capacities for the iPhone 14 Pro models, though they are unconfirmed and we are skeptical.

According to reports in Korea, Samsung is poised to supply some 80 million OLED displays to Apple for its next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple previewed iOS 16 during WWDC, revealing some of the key features coming to iPhone later this year.

Sonny Dickson posted a video showing off what is said to be iPhone 14 dummies, though there are no displays on the models so some of the rumours features can’t be confirmed.

Nikkei Asia reported that China Covid lockdowns has affected the development schedule of at least one of the iPhone 14 models due in September with Apple apparently telling suppliers to speed up.

Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models appeared on the Chinese social media website Weibo (via @SaranByte on Twitter and reported by 9to5Mac).

The leaked image reveals not only the pill-and-hole design for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max but also thinner bezels and a taller aspect ratio for those handsets.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the Pro models will get a new main camera, switching to a 48-megapixel sensor. Gurman also claims Apple is working on adding satellite connectivity to the iPhone and it could be ready this time around.

Industry analyst Ming Chi-Kuo tweeted claiming the iPhone 14 models will likely switch to offering autofocus and a wider aperture of f/1.9 for their front cameras.

MacRumour posted an image of what is said to be metal moulds for the iPhone 14 models. A dual rear camera is shown for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max in a diagonal format. There is also mini model.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has said iOS 16 won’t offer a huge redesign but there will be some new features, including a fcus on notifications again.

Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) tweeted some images of a CAD file referring to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and he also detailed some measurements. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to measure 160.71 x 78.53 x 12.16mm and come with 1.95mm bezels, which are smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted Apple would eventually make the move to offer both Touch ID beneath the display and Face ID, and while he didn’t think it would happen before 2023, he then tweeted claiming he doesn’t think it will happen at all now.

LetsGoDigital published some renders of what the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could look like.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the increase in thickness reported for the iPhone 14 Pro models is to accommodate a larger main sensor – jumping from 12-megapixels to 48-megapixels.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce

Leaked schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max suggest a similar camera housing on the rear, but a slightly thicker chassis. They also support the pill-shape front camera design that has previously appeared in rumours.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc

Tipster Shadow Leak revealed the expected display sizes and some specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

91 Mobiles published some CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro based on the “industry sources”.

9to5Mac reported that sources are suggesting different chips in iPhone 14 models is possible. The report also claimed the iPhone 14 Pro models could have taller displays to accommodate the pill-shape cut out at the top.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the standard iPhone 14 models will stick to the A15 chipset, while the iPhone 14 Pro models will move to the A16 chip.

A leaked schematic posted on Weibo, and then picked up by Jon Prosser, shows what is claimed to be the front of the iPhone 14 Pro and it shows how big the punch hole front camera and pill-shaped hole could be.

The iPhone 14 might get a welcome boost in the battery life department, it’s been reported, due to a new 5G chipset that it might well employ, freeing up tiny amounts of space for an increased battery capacity.

In a research note with Haitong International Securities (via MacRumours), analyst Jeff Pu says all four of the 2022 iPhones will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and 6GB RAM.

According to a TrendForce report (via 91 Mobiles), the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and support 8K video recording.

According to analyst Ross Young, Apple will adopt a punch-hole system that comprises of two cutouts: one pill-shaped and one round. It’s also suggested that the smaller of those two cutouts will not be invisible. In other words, it’ll look like a sidewise ‘i’ cut into the display.

Twitter leaker DylanDKT claimed the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for its front-facing camera, and that the majority of Apple’s Face ID technology will be hidden under the display.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is working on a new feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch that can tell if you’ve been in an automobile accident and automatically dial emergency services for you.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the iPhone 14 would see a redesign, corroborating reports that the company many move to a punch hole camera.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first to ditch the front-camera notch entirely, with Apple opting for a hole-punch lens instead.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech presented a video with some renders of what is claimed to be the iPhone 14 Pro in association with Renders by Ian. The images show a flat-edge design similar to what the iPhone 13 models offer, but with circular volume buttons.

There are three camera lenses on the rear – like the current Pro models – though the renders show the lenses almost flat to the surface and without the square camera housing surrounding them. Prosser says the device will be titanium and the renders also show a punch hole front camera.

Apple was granted a patent suggesting it is exploring under-display Touch ID. In the filing, Apple details how the current iPhone design features the imaging sensor next to the display, rather than being embedded into it. The core of this patent, then, discusses how this imaging sensor could be joined with the display in order to enable the next iteration of Touch ID.

An investors report from JPMorgan Chase suggested the iPhone 14 Pro models will be made from titanium alloy and supplied by Hon Hai of Foxconn. The analyst report did not specify whether just the chassis or the metallic band around the edge of the iPhone will be titanium. It’s likely the front and the back will remain glass, of course.

Other models in the iPhone 14 series are expected to feature aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames, the report noted.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider), the top-tier iPhone 14 models will come with a 48-megapixel sensor. Kuo said in a note to investors that he believed the devices would offer a wide angle camera with an 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor. He also said the new sensor would support 8K.