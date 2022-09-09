Crypto experts predict Binance Coin (BNB) to trade above $2,400 by 2030 – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Ads

Binance Coin (BNB), the cryptocurrency issued by the Binance exchange, is expected to grow steadily over the next decade and might even exceed $2,400 by 2030, industry experts believe.

A total of 33 professionals from the crypto and fintech industry took part in a poll held by Finder between January 6 and 17 to assess the price of BNB.

Of this group, 14 analysts gave predictions on the success of Binance Coin over the next decade.

According to these experts, BNB is expected to trade at around $527 by the end of 2022, marking a 37.73% increase from its current price which at press time was $382.63 (March 8, 15:16 GMT), as per CoinMarketCap data.

Some are more optimistic than others, like senior lecturer at the University of Brighton Paul Levy, who believes the year could end at $700, presupposing the wider market continues to grow.

The price, experts believe, will continue its march upward, reaching $975 in 2025 – a 154.82% increase in just three years for the token. Finally, they expect it to rise to $2,488 in 2030, which would mean a whopping 550.24% increase from the price of the asset at press time.

However, not everyone was as optimistic. Associate professor at the University of New South Wales Elvira Sojli, predicted the coin to end this year at only $300, a view also shared by senior lecturer at the University of Canberra John Hawkins.

Regardless of some discrepancies in opinions, Finder’s founder Fred Schebesta, who believes in BNB ending 2022 at the price of $650, is certain of one thing:

“Similar to Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche and Fantom, price will entirely depend on the ability for Binance and the Binance Smart Chain community to increase trust and capability for the protocol. It seems likely that that value will rubberband between these top smart-contract ecosystems, as they each move two steps forward one step back,” he said.

As reported by Finbold, similar research has been conducted before, focusing on the predictions of the future performance of Cardano (ADA). In the study, the surveyed crypto experts expressed belief that the price of Cardano would finish with a price of $2.72 by the end of 2022, surpass $8 by the end of 2025, and $58 by 2030.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.

