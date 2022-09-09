How to Download Netflix Movies and Shows on Any Platform [2022] – TechPP

Ads

Many of us are addicted to the TUDUM sound of Netflix, more than we would like to admit. However, your binge sessions can get frustrating pretty quickly if they’re interrupted due to network issues. Or maybe you can’t watch your favorite movie because you are traveling and your hotel Wi-Fi sucks. You’re not alone in this, as many Netflix subscribers also experience this problem.



However, there’s a silver lining: Netflix allows users to download movies and series to their local storage to watch them anywhere, without interruption.

This feature is also available on other streaming platforms like Youtube and Prime Video and is a godsend. With the Netflix offline view, you can get some offline entertainment just before boarding a plane or train. We love watching the latest movies while traveling, and Netlfix’s download feature makes watching a breeze.

Netflix has introduced new features such as Smart Downloads (more on this later), which download and delete shows and movies based on users’ usage patterns. This ensures that you always have something to watch without taking up a lot of storage space. All of this adds up to a great offline experience.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to quickly download Netflix movies and shows on various devices and platforms.

Netflix’s offline view is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and the app TV. Here is the full list:

You will need the official Netflix Android app to access the Netflix library on the go. Once you download the app, sign in with your Netflix account. After logging in, follow the steps below:

Now you can enjoy offline downloads on your Android smartphone.

Install the Netflix iOS app to download movies and series to an iPhone. If it is already installed, please update it to the latest version. To download Netflix movies to your iPhone, sign in with your Netflix account, and then follow these steps:

With these steps, you can quickly download movies and series from Netflix to your iPhone.

Netflix’s website does not support downloads. Therefore, you need to download Netflix’s Windows client, which is available from the Microsoft Store. Follow these steps to download the Netflix app on Windows:









Once the app is launched, sign in to your account and follow the steps below to download movies:







To access or view the progress of a download in the Windows app,







So you can use this method on your Windows device to download movies and series from Netflix.

The official Netflix app is required to download Netflix movies and shows to an iPad. Click this link to download the official Netflix app to your iPad. Follow the steps below to download movies and series on Netflix after logging in:









These were the official ways to download Netflix movies and shows on Android, iOS, Windows, and iPad.

Users can change several aspects, such as preferred download quality and location. They can also restrict downloads to Wi-Fi to save mobile data. When the Wi-Fi Only option is enabled, Netflix doesn’t download content over mobile data. You can find these options under App Settings.

On Android, click your profile icon to access the app settings.

In Windows, click on the three dots on the start screen to access the same settings.

Smart Downloads are one of the best features of Netflix. They allow for automatic downloads. Smart downloads automatically download the next episode of a series. To save space, episodes are deleted as soon as you finish them. Apart from the next episode, Smart Downloads can also download a selection of movies and series based on the user’s preferences. You can find the Smart Downloads option in the Downloads section.

Other features include Storage Allocation, which allows the account owner to limit the download quota for each profile. Storage allocation can be helpful for users who share their accounts with friends and family.

The account owner can also limit downloads on a device completely. To do so, go to the Device Management page and click Remove Device to control downloads. You can also check the download history on this page.

Netflix has a feature called “Downloads for You” that automatically downloads shows and movies that it thinks you’ll like. To try it out, open the Netflix app and go to More > Downloads. If you don’t see the Downloads tab, it’s because your device isn’t compatible with this feature.

Once you’re in the Downloads section, you’ll see a list of genres to choose from. Select the ones that interest you and tap on “Apply.” You can also choose to download content in standard or high quality.

After you’ve selected your preferences, Netflix will start downloading content that it thinks you’ll enjoy. You can find these downloads by going to My Downloads. Here, you can also delete content that you no longer want on your device.

Keep in mind that Netflix only stores downloaded content on your device for a limited time. If you want to keep something indefinitely, you’ll need to add it to your My List or download it again before it expires.

Content downloaded on Netflix isn’t transferable and cannot be shared like traditional media formats. A few services such as FlixiCam and PazuVideo can help users download movies in MP4 format to their computers.

However, we strongly advise you not to use these services as they aren’t official and are sometimes very unsafe. Besides, there’s a risk of piracy, as most Netflix content is copyrighted and cannot be shared. Using these services poses a threat to your Netflix account, so please proceed at your own risk. We recommend you stick to the official offline viewing provided by Netflix.

Please check if you’ve enough download quota and storage space available on your device. If both criteria are met, there’s a high probability that the title isn’t known for download.

Not all Netflix titles are made available for offline consumption for contractual and copyright reasons. Certain titles on Netflix are meant for streaming only. This is one of the main reasons why you cannot download a show or movie.

Go to the Downloads section and click the Delete Download icon next to the episode/movie you want to delete.

You can also delete all downloads at once by going to App Settings (link to subheading How do I configure Netflix download settings) > Delete all downloads.

Netflix limits the number of downloads to prevent abuse. According to Netflix, a maximum of 100 simultaneous downloads per device is possible. The number of devices varies depending on the chosen tariff.

Unfortunately, Netflix does not yet have an official app for macOS. Therefore, downloads on Macbooks, iMacs, and Mac Minis are not supported (yet). However, there are a few workarounds that users can try. For example, some apps like Movavi let you capture a selected part of the screen and save the recording as a regular video file. While this method is very time-consuming and possibly illegal, make sure to carefully read the terms of service of Netflix before using this workaround.

Unlike macOS, FireStick has its own Netflix app. However, downloads are still unavailable on FireStick due to limited resources like storage space.

The Netflix website does not support downloads as it is just a website that runs on a web browser. You need the official Netflix app to download and consume the downloaded content on your iPad, iPhone, Chromebook, Android, or Windows device. As mentioned earlier, downloads for FireStick and macOS devices are not yet supported.

Only paying subscribers can download titles from Netflix. Therefore, it is necessary to have a Netflix subscription to download a movie or series. Also, you need to have an active subscription to access already downloaded Netflix movies and shows.

On Netflix, users can customize their profile icons as they wish. This feature helps to distinguish different profiles visually. You can find detailed instructions on how to set a custom Netflix profile picture here.

To watch a movie you’ve downloaded on the Netflix app, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Netflix app and sign in.

2. Tap the menu icon in the top left corner of the screen.

3. Select “My Downloads.”

4. Choose the show or movie you want to watch.

Roughly 1GB of data per hour of Netflix content if you are downloading in SD (480p) resolution. That means a two-hour movie will cost 2GB of data and storage space. In HD mode, this increased to 2-3 GB of data per hour of content. In UltraHD or 4K mode, it would be roughly 5 to 7 GB of data per hour of Netflix content.

Not all movies and shows can be downloaded on Netflix. If you don’t see the download button, it’s probably because the content you are looking to download isn’t available for download, or your device isn’t supported for Netflix offline viewing.

