Here's how to pick the right Apple Watch size for you – CBS News

By Joal Ryan
April 14, 2022
The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for the lowest we’ve ever seen it: $313 at Amazon. But before you buy one, you may be asking yourself: Which size, the 41mm or the slightly more expensive 45mm? If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, then we’re here to help.
Top products in this article:
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $313 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm), $359 (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Milanese loop band, $95 (reduced from $99)
On one hand, there’s no science to choosing between the 41mm and 45mm case. Even Apple says the selection process comes down to “personal taste.” So, ask yourself some basic questions. Like, do you want a bigger display screen (which is actually the line’s biggest display screen yet)? Then you probably want the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured). As an added bonus, you’ll also get more pixels, and, in some instances, larger display text.
Do you want a watch that’s a lighter lift? A watch that’s closer to what you’re used to? Then you may want the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured). That model is a few grams lighter than the 45mm model, and roughly the same size as the largest Apple Watch Series 3 model (42mm).
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $313 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm), $359 (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $460 (reduced from $529)
There are also dollars-and-cents considerations in an Apple Watch purchase: The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured) costs less than the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.
The 41mm model, which starts at $399 on Apple, is on sale for $329 at Amazon and Walmart.
The 45mm model, meanwhile, goes for $429 and up at Apple. But you can get it on sale today for $359 at Amazon and Walmart, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on offer. But don’t delay — this extra discount probably won’t last forever.
The cellular-enabled version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale — it’s $459 at Amazon.
According to Apple, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is sized for wrists between 130mm and 200mm. (That’s roughly 5 inches to 8 inches, if you’re rusty in the metric system.)
The 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is sized for wrists between 140mm to 220mm, or, roughly 5.5 inches to 8.5 inches.
The 45mm model also has a extra-large band option; that band is for wrists between 160mm and 245mm, or, about 6 inches to nearly 10 inches.
Something else to consider: Some makers of Apple Watch fashion bands only make models for the smaller, 41mm version. Then again, some make them for both versions, so just be sure to check. Apple’s own Milanese loop fashion band, for instance, is available for both the 41mm and 45mm models.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm), $359 (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (reduced from $529)
Apple Watch Milanese loop band, $95 (reduced from $99)
Apple Watches are very versatile. Looks-wise, not only can you swap out Apple Watch faces to match your mood, outfit and activity, but you can also switch out the bands as well. These Apple Watch bands let you keep the look of your Apple Watch fresh and appropriate with their different colors, style and material. Plus, swapping them is a snap — literally.
(For more options, check out our picks for the best Apple Watch bands.)
Kendra Scott “Alex” 5 link watch band
Kendra Scott has launched its first watch collection featuring Apple Watch bands. This luxe-looking five link watch band is available in six different colored metals and metal patterns including stainless-steel, rose gold, two-tone, tri-tone and black. This Kendra Scott watch band is compatible with Apple Watch Series one through seven. It features a butterfly clasp closure.
Kendra Scott “Alex” 5 link watch band, $148
This chain link watchband is available in gold and stainless-steel. It can be purchased in sizes S/M and M/L. This Kendra Scott watch band is compatible with Apple Watch Series one through seven.
Kendra Scott “Whitley” chain watch band, $128
Two two-tone “Dira” watch is available in two metal colorways. This Kendra Scott watch band is compatible with Apple Watch Series one through seven. It features a butterfly clasp closure.
Kendra Scott “Dira” 3 link watch band, $148
Make your Apple Watch look more formal with this mesh band from Coach, which has an eye-catching, two-tone blossom appliqué and a safety clasp closure. Coach also has a wide variety of Apple Watch bands for more options.
Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band, $125
You need a soft, lightweight and breathable Apple Watch band for working out. For that, the Apple’s Sport loop band may be the ticket, thanks to its durable-layer, dense loop nylon weave. It snaps onto 38 mm, 40 mm and 41 mm models with ease.
Apple Watch Sport loop band, $47 (reduced from $49)
Looking for an Apple Watch band for casual business meetings? The Apple Watch leather link band might do the trick. It’s made of Venezia leather handcrafted in Italy and hidden magnets for quick and easy adjustments in fit. It’s compatible with 38mm, 40mm and 41mm models.
Apple Watch leather link band, $99
Grab a five-pack of these uber-affordable silicone Apple Watch bands to switch your look anytime. They come in four sizes, to fit the watch you own, plus seven colors.
Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack), $13 after coupon (reduced from $20)
First published on April 4, 2022 / 2:28 PM
