2022 Research Report on Mobile Payments – Featuring Apple, Samsung, Google and Ant Group Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mobile Payments – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The payments industry has historically been dominated by payment cards (at least in the developed world), giving rise to long-established infrastructures and business models. However, these are now being disrupted and, in some cases, fully displaced by mobile payment technologies. This report analyzes the mobile payments sector and identifies its impact on the broader payments industry.

The mobile payment market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Based on the publisher’s Mobile Wallet Analytics, mobile wallet use is most common in developing markets, with China alone making up 90% of all mobile wallet transactions by value across the world. Mobile payments encompass several types of payments, including mobile proximity payments, m-commerce, mobile P2P, and mobile POS.

The most successful mobile payment systems in the future will be those that utilize the versatility of a mobile P2P or m-commerce system to achieve omnichannel reach, as services in Asia have already done – such as the Indian services Paytm and PhonePe that utilize the national real-time payment system, as well as WeChat Pay and Alipay in China. The three main ‘Pay’ services in the West have started this process backward, taking aim at the proximity payments market first and developing limited m-commerce and (in the case of Google Pay) P2P functionality afterward.

