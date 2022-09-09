These are the prices for each Apple Watch Series 7 configuration – 9to5Mac

Ads

We are only hours away from the beginning of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, but Apple has yet to reveal details about pricing and configurations. Following listings for the Apple Watch Series 7 having appeared on Amazon earlier today, Jon Prosser has now shared a list with Series 7 official prices.



Unsurprisingly, the prices are basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 6 — which is still currently available on Apple’s website. Apple Watch Series 7 will be available at a starting price of $399 for the 41mm aluminum version, while the 45mm version will cost $429.

Keep in mind that there’s also a $100 increase for each aluminum model if you choose the cellular version. Those who want a fancier stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 will have to pay $699 or more, while titanium versions will start at $799.

You can check the prices for all Apple Watch Series 7 models below:

According to Amazon Canada, Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in these configurations:

Of course, those who order Apple Watch Series 7 from the Apple Online Store will be able to customize it with other watch bands through Apple Watch Studio.

Apple says that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. This is when you’ll be able to head to the Apple Store Online or Apple Store application to place your Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order for delivery or in-store pickup.

At launch, Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions.

