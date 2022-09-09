Apple stops selling Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock – The Apple Post

Apple has quietly discontinued the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, killing off the $79 circular pad that first launched in 2015.
The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock allowed users to charge their Apple Watch in a flat position, or on its side so it could be used as an alarm clock.
As reported by MacRumors, the circular charging accessory has disappeared from Apple.com, with the dock joining the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3 and original Apple Watch SE, which were also discontinued after Wednesday’s ‘Far out’ special event.
