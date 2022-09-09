Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Goes Official With A 200MP Camera – Android Headlines

Ads
After quite a few rumors and leaks, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is finally official. Its siblings, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo also got announced, but we’ll talk about them in a separate article. Here, we’ll focus on the flagship model.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a thin, sandblasted aluminum frame. It has quite a few curves, and its edges are curved in a way that the front and back sides are symmetrical.
The device includes a curved display, and a centered display camera hole. Its bezels are thin, and all the physical buttons sit on the right-hand side. There are three cameras on the back, led by a 200-megapixel unit. More on that later. There is glass on the back of this phone.
The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It also includes 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. Android 12 comes pre-installed, with Motorola’s MyUI 4.0 skin.
A 6.67-inch fullHD+ (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED Endless Edge display is included here. It supports HDR10+ content, and gets up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness. The phone also offers DC Dimming, and has a 1,500Hz instant touch sampling rate. It is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5.
A 4,610mAh battery is included in the package, and the device supports 125W wired charging. 50W wireless charging is also supported, as is 10W reverse wireless charging.
A 200-megapixel main camera (ISOCELL HP1 sensor, f/1.95 aperture, OIS) is backed by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera (117-degree FoV, 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture). A 12-megapixel telephoto camera (Sony’s IMX663 sensor, f/1.6 aperture) also sits on the back. On the front, you’ll find a single 60-megapixel (OmniVision’s OV60a sensor) camera.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is IP52 certified for dust and splash resistance, while it also offers two SIM card slots (2x nano SIM). The phone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers. Dolby Atmos support is included, as is a triple microphone array.
Bluetooth 5.2 is supported here, as is 5G SA/NSA. Wi-Fi 802.11 6E support is also a part of the package, and you’ll find a Type-C USB port at the bottom of the phone.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra measures 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39mm, while it weighs 198.5 grams. It comes in Interstellar Black and Starlight White color options. The device is priced at €899.99 ($904).
The device is now available in Argentina, Brazil, and Europe. It will come to more markets in the coming weeks, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. It is coming to India as well.
