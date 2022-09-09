Here's how much the iPhone 14 lineup and the new Apple Watches cost around the world – comments – GSMArena.com

Ads

Jack, 22 hours agoIn Luxembourg Iphone 14 starts at 985€In india it costs 1000 Euros 😂🥲

I utilize your site for getting updated information but it would be nice if you included some Canada pricing as well. We are kind of a big deal up here (in our own minds)

andybram, 08 Sep 2022So you say without taxes you have the same price as in the us AND you are in the eu, what is … moreIn Luxembourg

Iphone 14 starts at 985€

Anonymous, 08 Sep 2022Base 14 is €999 in my country. 1 euro is 1 dollar, tax free US price of 14 is 799 dollar =… moreSo you say without taxes you have the same price as in the us AND you are in the eu,

what is then your country, I would actually rather drive there and have a nice trip with cheaper phone, than no trip and expensive phone lol

Anonymous, 08 Sep 2022At least you keep it for at least 5 years though. Still prices are too high.eSim is not save to cost, or space saving, or even waterproofing.. its due to 'Burner phones', where anyone can get a sim and law enforcement don't know who has it. If its eSim you need to register with info to get one, so they know who you are. + if you send your phone off to repair and forget to stop it, all your data + mins can be used after they fix it.. and answer calls / msgs etc..

Haha so according to those prices EU is 3rd world now

Well nothing wrong buying new iphone 13 pro max 256gb for 1160 euros

We already have smaller cars and houses will have year older tech nothing wrong with that

Unexist, 08 Sep 2022Considering the fact that you also only get the Exynos Variant here in Europe despite the incr… moreExynos version is out of the question imo. I'd only take S22 if it was really dirty cheap. Which it isn't. So, I'm gonna be waiting for S23 model with SD 8 Gen2 which is allegedly coming next year.

Paulo, 08 Sep 2022400 euro difference in Portugal. Absolute theftInpossible because you compared EU price with tax to US prices without it.

How much is the phone without taxes in portugal, I am sure it will be more than the US price, but absolutely sure it is NOT 400 euro difference.

Anonymous, 07 Sep 2022Others will follow. Already told few people I know thaf wait for the S23 to “deeply consid… moreConsidering the fact that you also only get the Exynos Variant here in Europe despite the increasing price…

bormat, 07 Sep 2022Prices here in Europe are like we're living in different galaxy. It's ridiculousSame device. Different continent.

30% more.

Just like that.

You could import some chinese rarities such as Mate 50 RS, pay full customs and everything, and still having it costing less than a retail EU 14 Pro Max unit. Nonsense.

borat, 07 Sep 2022Well actually it's not their fault. Stronger $ than € + taxes in Europe + usually higher … moreDude one dollar EQUALS one euro

Even with added VAT it shouldn't be any near like this

There is no excuse

When they said "prices haven't changed" for the pro models I was quite surprised. Turns out what they did was hike prices all over the world except in the USA to make them look good in their event. What a devious move, but something you would expect from Apple.

Just a few years ago, the iPhone used to be the only "expensive" smartphone. Now, thanks the cheap chinese knockoff brands raising the prices of their wannabe phones, the prices have gone up again. Apple was kinda forced to raise the prices. Add on top of that the global situation and the economic effects. Why is everyone so surprised?

Android user.

Anonymous, 08 Sep 2022Hold it Yes we pay more in EU than people in the US But the difference is not that extre… more400 euro difference in Portugal. Absolute theft

Iphone 14 pro max 128gb Costs 1500€ in Portugal. Burglary

AANU, 08 Sep 202214 pro costs freakin $625 more in india. ($1625)Blame the high taxes and import duties on Pro models. it's not apple's fault buddy.

Anonymous, 08 Sep 2022Hold it Yes we pay more in EU than people in the US But the difference is not that extre… moreBase 14 is €999 in my country.

1 euro is 1 dollar, tax free US price of 14 is 799 dollar = 799 euro.

If I take away only the taxes, that 14 is roughly €780 in my country, so the price is fair enough at least in my country, because high gas and gasoline prices in EU mean also higher transport prices.

As for 14 Pro however, euro price without taxes in my country is at around 1014 euro, US price is 999 dollar (which is 999 euro with current currency prices)

100 euro could be the case for some countries but not mine, and as long it is a EU country you could always import it from a cheaper one because import from a EU to EU country is free of import fees.

anon, 08 Sep 2022those european prices are dumb, lmao 500 euros more than the usa for the same productHold it

Yes we pay more in EU than people in the US

But the difference is not that extreme, remember that EU prices include taxes while US ones do not.

So yes we pay more

But not €500 euro more (probably more like €100 in the end)

90000 for a watch? You got to be kidding me!!! I better buy lifelong supply of apples & be healthy rather than spending on a watch which reminds me how unhealthy I am

NAND-roid, 08 Sep 2022What are you talking about. Its Apple France (in my case) which sell at this price not France … moreThat comment meant high gas prices are a issues too.

So the country that person means is “that very big country next to europe that is extremely bored and does stuff they should not”

(cant name it, as this comment would get filtered because of me mentioning it by name)

