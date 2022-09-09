Deals: save 84% on Microsoft Office for Mac – AppleInsider

Ads

There’s still time to take advantage of a top Microsoft Office for Mac deal that will save you a substantial amount of money.

September’s best Office for Mac deal offers users the perfect opportunity to access Microsoft’s suite of Office tools at 84% off. Select between Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac for $54.99 or Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $59.99.

In the case of Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac, you’ll be able to install the software on one Mac and access classic Office apps, including Microsoft Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

The promotion is only available for a limited time, so if you’re looking for a steep discount on an abundance of business tools to enhance your productivity, head over to StackCommerce’s page and look for the advertised offer.

Need help with your purchase? Fill out this support form and StackCommerce’s team will be in touch.

Want to save some dough? There are plenty more deals going on today in the Apple space, including exclusive discounts on even the new M2 MacBook Air.

