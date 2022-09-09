iPhone 14 versus 2022 Android phones: Samsung, Google, and OnePlus – The Verge

Ads

It’s an ‘apples versus oranges’ comparison in some (but not all) ways

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived. So, just like we always do, it’s time to dissect those specs. Apple’s 2022 iPhones have different processors, depending on the one you get. They also have different camera systems. Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro sports an always-on display and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. That just scratches the surface as to what’s new here.

If you’re curious about how these new iPhones compare to models from the past, we’ll have you covered pretty soon with a spec comparison. This post is focused on comparing the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to some heavy hitters in the Android space. Specifically, the ones you can easily buy as an alternative to the latest iPhone, including the soon-to-be-replaced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the OnePlus 10T.

