Bitcoin (BTC) Triple-Bottom Formation Could Be the Catalyst for a Big Move Up – BeInCrypto

Ads

We use cookies to improve your experience.

Lost or forgotten your password? Please enter your email ddress. You will receive mail with link to set new password.

Bitcoin has broken out above a short-term descending resistance line.

The short-term RSI is bullish.

BTC has created a short-term triple-bottom pattern.

Top Crypto Exchanges Without KYCRead Now

Despite moving outside the confines of a short-term resistance level, Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to validate the breakout with a significant upward move.

Bitcoin had been decreasing beneath a descending resistance line since Aug. 15. The line caused several rejections, with the most recent being on Aug. 26, which led to a local low of $19,520 on Aug. 28.

During the two most recent lows, the six-hour RSI generated a significant amount of bullish divergence. The divergence was the catalyst for a small upward move that allowed BTC to break out above the line on Sept. 2. However, despite the breakout, Bitcoin has not yet initiated any kind of significant upward move and the RSI is still below 50.

If an upward movement follows, the closest resistance area would be found at $21,700. This target is the 0.382 Fib retracement resistance level.

The hourly chart shows that BTC has created a triple-bottom formation (green icons), which is often considered a bullish pattern. This supports the possibility of the breakout from the aforementioned resistance line.

Bitcoin is still technically trading underneath an even shorter-term descending resistance line (dashed), which has so far caused numerous rejections and created long upper wicks.

A breakout from this short-term line would likely confirm the triple-bottom pattern and also validate the breakout from the longer-term wedge. Therefore, it could be the catalyst for an upward movement towards the $21,700 resistance area.

The most likely wave count suggests that Bitcoin has completed a five-wave downward pattern since the Aug. 15 high. If this is true, then the price has now begun an A-B-C corrective structure that is likely to take it towards the $21,700-$21,800 resistance area.

Currently, Bitcoin appears to be in the C wave of this structure.

For Be[in]Crypto’s previous Bitcoin (BTC) analysis, click here

Valdrin discovered cryptocurrencies while he was getting his MSc in Financial Markets from the Barcelona graduate school of Economics. Shortly after graduating, he began writing for several different cryptocurrency related websites as a freelancer before eventually taking on the role of BeInCrypto’s Senior Analyst.

Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and daily communication with crypto fans!

Join Our Telegram

Stay tuned with daily newsletters that make reading the news simple and enjoyable

source