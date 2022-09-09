iPhone 14 Storage: Which Size Should You Buy? – Gotta Be Mobile

Ads

Published

on

By

Picking the right iPhone 14 storage size can be a bit tricky so we want to help you decide between Apple’s cheapest option, the middle options, and the most expensive version.

You might be tempted to buy the cheapest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, or iPhone 14 Plus, or perhaps the model with the most storage. Many people will be perfectly fine buying one of those. However, others will want to buy something in-between.

One thing to keep in mind is that you will likely wind up paying for more storage one way or another. Either you’ll spend the money up front, or you’ll end up paying a monthly fee for additional storage via Apple’s iCloud service.

There are several factors you need to consider before you settle on one storage size or another. We’ll break down everything you need to think about about before you buy your new iPhone 14 in this guide.

Apple offers three iPhone 14 storage options at three different price points.

The iPhone 14 starts at 128GB and the company also sells 256GB and 512GB options for those who need more storage. The 128GB model is the cheapest option while the 512GB model is the most expensive.

Apple doesn’t offer a 64GB iPhone 14.

The company’s new iPhone 14 Plus also comes in three sizes: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro, there are four storage options, but they’re different than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus options.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at 128GB. From there, the device’s storage capacity goes up to 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The largest iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, comes in the same sizes as the iPhone 14 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

You can add additional storage to Android devices using external memory cards but the iPhone 14 series, like its predecessors, doesn’t have a microSD card slot. If you want to add additional storage to your new iPhone you’ll need to use iCloud or buy a Lightning-compatible drive.

If you plan to shoot high-resolution video on your iPhone, download movies or songs, or play games on your device, you’ll need quite a bit of storage space.

While 128GB or 256GB might seem like enough, there’s a chance your storage fills up quickly. At that point, you’ll be forced to continuously delete files you no longer need, buy a compatible external drive, or pay for iCloud storage.

Fortunately, Apple’s iCloud storage is fairly inexpensive. You can get 50GB of cloud storage for a dollar a month. Here’s how the current pricing breaks down:

You can also share iCloud storage with your family members.

The 128GB iPhone 14 models are the cheapest options and they should be considered if you don’t think of yourself as a power user.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to buy a 128GB iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Apple’s 256GB option is the middle of the road choice for prospective iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus users. It’s the second largest option for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



Here are some reasons why you should buy the 256GB iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max:

An 256GB iPhone 14 model is an excellent middle-of-the-road option that can work with or without iCloud.

Some of you might want to spend the extra money for more space, even if it’s for the peace of mind that comes with having a bit more storage to play around with,

Here are a few reasons to buy the 512GB iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max:

The expensive 1TB iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are solid options for those that desire a ton of local storage.

It should provide enough space for photography buffs, avid gamers, and those who plan to tackle school or work projects while on-the-go.



Unless you’re already using well over 512GB or don’t use iCloud, you probably don’t need this much storage. Here’s who we think should buy one of these models:

Before you pick one of these, you should check your current storage because you’ll be able to gather some great insight into your habits. Here’s how to do this:

This will show you how much free storage you currently have and how much you are using. It’ll also tell you exactly what’s taking up the most storage. For many of you, it’ll be photos and videos, apps, and messages.

If your current device is around a year old, you should still have around 50% of your storage left. If you are within 10-15% of its capacity, you probably need more storage.

If you’re using iCloud, you should also check on your iCloud storage usage:

This screen shows your iCloud storage use and your current plan. If you tap on Manage Storage you’ll get a better breakdown of how you use cloud storage.

If security is important to you, you’ll want to think about installing Apple’s iOS 15.6.1 update right away.

iOS 15.6.1 has two security patches on board. They are essential if you want to keep your device and its data protected. You can read more about the pair on Apple’s website.

If you missed Apple’s iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.

If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple’s security site.

If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple’s website.

If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple’s security site for the particulars.

If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple’s security page.

If you missed iOS 15.3, you’ll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you’re interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.

If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you’ll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple’s website.

If you missed Apple’s iOS 15.2 update, you’ll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company’s security site.

iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company’s App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.

In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple’s communication safety features for kids. You’ll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.

If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.6.1 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple’s website.

If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you’ll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.

iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you’ll be moving up from iOS 14 and you’re interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple’s security website.

Apple’s updated its website with new information about iOS 15’s batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user’s private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.

If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you’ll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.6.1 update as well.

In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you’ll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.

Apple’s also included a built-in authenticator that’s similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.

There’s also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Copyright © 2021 SXL Media Group, Inc.

source

Ads