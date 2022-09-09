Apple Releases watchOS 8.7.1 for Apple Watch Series 3 [Updated] – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today released watchOS 8.7.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September 2021. watchOS 8.7.1 comes a month after the launch of watchOS 8.7, and it focuses on bug fixes. The watchOS 8.7.1 update is only available for Apple Watch Series 3 models, and those who have a newer Apple Watch will not see the update.



watchOS ‌8.7.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, watchOS 8.7.1 fixes a bug that could cause the Apple Watch Series 3 to unexpectedly restart for some users.

watchOS 8.7.1 is expected to be one of the final updates to the ‌watchOS 8‌ operating system as Apple has now shifted focus to watchOS 9, the latest version of watchOS set to be released this fall.

