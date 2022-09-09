New Website Shows How Silly NFTs Are by Pirating Them – Futurism

Ads

A growing number of "right-clickers" are downloading NFTs left and right to demonstrate that "owning" a digital piece of art online is basically meaningless.

And now they're getting a brand new home, thanks to Australian artist and programmer Geoffrey Huntley, Vice reports.

Huntley created a new torrent website called The NFT Bay, an homage to The Pirate Bay, one of the biggest and oldest torrent sites, allowing users to pirate TV shows, movies, books, and games.

It's an especially pertinent topic, given the sheer amount of media attention NFTs have been getting recently thanks to a series of celebrity endorsements — but whether the two warring factions will ever find common ground and bury the hatchet is unlikely.

Huntley has already made 15 terabytes of NFTs readily available to download. "Did you know that a NFT is just a hyperlink to an image that’s usually hosted on Google Drive or another web 2.0 host?" a description of the site reads.

"As web 2.0 webhosts are known to go offline, this handy torrent contains all of the NFTs so that future generations can study this generation’s tulip mania and collectively go ‘WTF? We destroyed out planet for THIS?!'" it continues.

It's an unusual standoff. On one side are crypto enthusiasts forming tightknit communities around collections of small JPG images or investing in digital art. And on the other, an increasingly vocal contingent is openly mocking that cause.

What makes it even stranger is the fact that NFT collectors are wholly aware of the fact that anybody can just come along and right click save their art — and a massive new pirate archive won't change that hostile dynamic.

