Disqualification mars JK's third straight win | Local | reflector.com – Daily Reflector

Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 1:11 pm

HCA’s Chamani Newton ran for 95 yards on 10 carries, but the Crusaders fell to Pamlico County 36-30 in overtime.

WARSAW – James Kenan won its third straight game to open a season for the first time since 2015 last Friday night with a 46-26 big start/late pullaway past Eastern Wayne (1-2) at Bill Taylor Field.

But not before the intense competition was marred by a benches-clearing squabble late in the third quarter that saw JK second-year head coach Tim Grady disqualified from the rest of the game.

Disqualification – not ejection – meant Grady could resume all duties as Kenan headed into its open date and begins preparation for East Duplin on Sept. 16.

No players from either side were disqualified.

The incident occurred at the Warrior sideline around the 20-yard line at the end of the kickoff following a visitors’ touchdown that pulled them to within 32-26.

According to game video, Tiger Hayden McGee fielded the bouncing kickoff on the move going toward the right sideline and slipped down. He jumped up, took a few steps and stopped as the nearby referee blew his whistle to end the play.

McGee was standing still with the ball when, several seconds later, an onrushing Warrior ran over him.

In Grady’s words, “He clocked him.”

The ref, walking toward them about five yards away, kept his flag in his pocket.

McGee lay motionless as JK medical first responder Rob Futch, then Grady, crossed the field.

“I had a player down from a late hit,” Grady said, “and I was going to check on him.”

Grady thought McGee could have a neck injury, and said later that several Eastern Wayne players had delivered earlier late hits that weren’t penalized.

The coach also didn’t know most of his players and assistants were following him across the field. There’s a rule against all that.

Grady sent his players back across the field, and when he was sure that McGee wasn’t seriously injured, he expressed his displeasure to referees about the perceived late hits.

He said he also told them his players had talked all game about “an EW coach talking ugly to them.” Grady said he had pointed that out to several refs, who said they hadn’t heard it but would listen out for it.

The JK coach said his coaches and players in the area during that dead time also were taunted by “one of the opposing coaches.”

After several minutes, Grady, a lay minister, said one of the refs became irate with him and said, “Get him outta here.”

And he was DQ’d.

Grady returned to the home bench area for a few minutes, then trudged down the sideline toward the field house.

He was accompanied by two deep-sub seniors who he said were lending support.

Instant retaliation

“It’s almost weird,” Grady said later, “but I’d say the whole thing rallied the troops. Before I left, I blew a whistle, gathered the kids around and told them to close this thing out.”

After the long squabble stoppage, James Kenan took over at its 20-yard line. In short order, a game that was hanging in the balance was all but over.

On first down, out of the single wing, senior Manny Bostic lined up behind his right tackle and took a quick handoff. He stiff-armed the crashing end, beat pursuit to the sideline and streaked away for an 80-yard touchdown run – right past the Warriors’ bench.

Then he added frosting out of the T-formation by smashing off the same side for a two-point conversion and a 40-26 margin.

Kenan’s defense added an exclamation point on EW’s next scrimmage play. After the Warriors recovered an onside kickoff, speedy Zion Rogers took a pitchout left – but linebacker Mason Brown rocketed through to cut his legs from under him for a five-yard loss.

“Our run defense was lights out again,” said Grady, “led by Mason Brown.”

Bostic added the final score in the middle of the fourth period on a 19-yard run, after his gains of 12, 18 and 9 yards.

The senior has surpassed his 2021 rushing total of 265 yards in these first three games and has 366 yards on 17 carries for an average of 19.8 yards per carry and 112 per game.

His two TDs give him six for the year after getting four the previous week.

Junior Shykwon Williams is averaging 60.3 per game on 18 carries (10.1 per) with a long one of 45. Sophomore Josh Mitchell is at 67.5 per game on 10 trips (13.5 per) with four touchdowns.

Friday night, the team rushed for 502 yards led by Bostic’s 191 and Williams’ 118, each on 10 carries

In three games, JK averages 374 yards rushing with 18 TDs.

Mitchell motors

The Tigers streaked out of the gate, scoring on the game’s first snap when Mitchell (5-11, 165) followed precision blocking through the middle and bolted 62 yards.

That ignited a 24-6 first quarter in which another soph, Kendrick Zeleya (6-0, 135), and senior quarterback Slayden Smith scored on runs of 19 and 13 yards.

Eastern Wayne made it 16-6 on a short pass after Zion Rogers’ 36-yard dash.

Kenan answered right back in three plays with Smith’s 13-yard score, set up by Bostic’s 38-yard dash and EW’s 15-yard late hit on the next play.

The Warriors scored again to make it 24-12 after one quarter on freshman Izeiah Oates’ 49-yard bomb to senior Zavian Oates.

Obviously feeling its oats at that point, EW intercepted a JK pass, and Izeiah Oates struck on first down with a 36-yard scoring pass.

Then near-disaster struck the Tigers when they immediately lost a fumble at their 26. But they kept the lead by holding at the 14.

That success led to an 86-yard JK scoring drive in seven plays. Williams ran for 68 yards on the march, starting with a 26-yarder and ending with a 24-yard score for a 32-20 halftime lead.

The clubs exchanged turnovers to start the third quarter, emotions rising with two 15-yard penalties each.

Then Eastern Wayne scored to pull within 32-26, followed by that unflagged late Warrior hit on the kickoff – and the long delay ultimately led to James Kenan’s two-touchdown finish.

Sept. 16: E. Duplin

JK (3-0) will face by far its toughest challenge yet on Sept. 16 at East Duplin (2-1), the defending ECC champ.

“Everybody knows this will be a pivotal game for our season,” Grady said. “We just want to keep improving as we have so far.

“Battle (Holley) has that great run defense, and on offense, they get off the ball so well. It’ll be a huge challenge all the way around.”

The Panthers won 41-6 last year in Warsaw and have taken four of the past five.

JK leads the all-time series 33-26, but starting in 2000, ED leads 13-8, including 4 of the past 5.

The 60-year rivalry was broken only by the Covid-19-postponed 2020 season, played in Spring 2021. The NCHSAA reduced schedules to seven games and the JK-ED contest got squeezed.

Tiger Tales

• Junior kicker Brayan Guardado was out with an injury, so JK ran for 2-point conversions following each TD, making the first five.

Williams had three, Bostic and Smith one each. … JK also had to try onside or pooch kickoffs all night, and EW secured each.

• Kenan is 2-1 vs. E. Wayne, winning 37-27 in the Covid-postponed 2020 season and falling 40-19 last fall in Goldsboro.

