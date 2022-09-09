Criminal Justice S3 episode 5: Release date, time amidst schedule criticism – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

As Criminal Justice remains under scrutiny for schedule, what date and time will season 3 episode 5 of Adhura Sach release for streaming?

As we head into the weekend, there is plenty of new and exciting content available on OTT streaming platforms around the world, including Thor: Love and Thunder, The Rings of Power, Pinocchio and Criminal Justice.

The latter series, Criminal Justice, has made a triumphant return from its extended hiatus; but the show has been under some heavy scrutiny over recent weeks due to its OTT streaming schedule on Disney Plus.

Here is everything you need to know about why fans aren’t happy, as we countdown to the OTT streaming release date and time for Criminal Justice season 3 episode 5.

Keh do ki yeh jhoot hai.😢#HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice : Adhura Sach now streaming. #CriminalJusticeOnHotstar #CriminalJustice3 pic.twitter.com/zKx10bzPex

Criminal Justice season 3 (Adhura Sach) episode 5 is scheduled to premiere via the Disney Plus Hotstar platform on Friday, September 16th.

All of the previously released episodes have been made available to stream online from 12 AM IST; which is the expected launch time for season 3 episode 5 next week.

For overseas fans, this means that new episodes of Criminal Justice season 3 will release from the following times:

New customers can take advantage of several different subscription options that will grant access to Criminal Justice season 3:

Hey @DisneyPlusHS Make This Long Weekend Extra Special. Please Release Criminal Justice Complete Season 😍 #CriminalJusticeOnHotstar

Criminal Justice season 3 (Adhura Sach) is releasing new episodes every Friday, which has unfortunately caused a significant amount of backlash from expectant fans online who wish to binge the entire series in one.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “@DisneyPlusHS please release all episodes of Criminal Justice Adhura Sach. It’s becoming irritating to watch every episode”

“@DisneyPlusHS Your this policy of sharing episode of criminal justice season 3 in week by week is not good. People will not look excited for the episodes This is worst Idea ever i have seen in my life” – Twitter.

Another fan called it a “pathetic strategy” for Hotstar to release episodes weekly, with another tagging the platform directly “Did you notice the viewership with your new stupid approach by releasing 1 episode per week, i think this moove seems to be a disaster for the title.”

“Dear @DisneyPlusHS, why are you start following the stupid way of releasing one episode each Friday of Criminal justice? We paid you to watch entire series in one go. Please stop making OTT to behave like a tv channel.” – Twitter.

A particularly irritated fan shared how the strategy was “f***** mad” and that “These web series like Criminal justice are better if we watch it completely at a time.”

“Dear @DisneyPlusHSwhy to make us wait for 7 days for each episode of a show that deserves to be binge watch.” – Twitter.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

