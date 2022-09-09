Motorola Android 12 update and bugs tracker (cont.updated) – PiunikaWeb

Update 74 [Sept. 01, 2022: 12:24]: Motorola G51 users are now getting Android 12 update in Australia.
Thanks for the tip: Anthony Sullivan!
Update 73 [Aug. 25, 2022: 12:24]: One of our readers has confirmed that Moto G71 5G is getting Android 12 update in India. However, there are still no indications of a widespread release.
Thanks for the tip: Raghav Sharma!
Update 72 [Aug. 11, 2022: 18:38]: Motorola G71 5G and G51 5G users in Argentina are now receiving Android 12 update.
Thanks for the tip: Gustavo Romano!
Update 71 [Aug. 9, 2022: 18:38]: Motorola G60 users in Guatemala are now getting Android 12 update.
Thanks for the tip: Emanuel Aquino!
Update 70 [July 22, 2022: 12:30]: Motorola has released Android 12 update for Moto G60 in Slovakia.
Thanks for the tip: Rudko Raúl Šišulák!
a. [13:50]: Motorola Moto G50 5G users are now grabbing Android 12 update in Japan.
Update 69 [July 20, 2022: 01:40]: Motorola G60 users in Czech Republic are now receiving Android 12 update.
Thanks for the tip: Filip Chmiel & Vojtěch Hořánek!
Update 68 [July 19, 2022: 11:00]: Motorola is now rolling out Android 12 update for Moto G100 users in Japan.
Thanks for the tip: Kiyoshi Uchida!
Update 67 [July 18, 2022: 12:10]: Motorola G60 is now reportedly getting Android 12 update in Ukraine.
Thanks for the tip: Yurii Tiutiunnyk!
Update 66 [July 15, 2022: 12:32]: Motorola has reportedly released Android 12 update for Moto Edge 20 Pro users in the UK.
Thanks for the tip: Daniel Brown!
Update 65 [July 8, 2022: 09:39]: Motorola Moto Edge S is now reportedly receiving Android 12 update in China.
Thanks for the tip: Cahaya Yg Hilang!
Update 64 [July 4, 2022: 09:49]: Motorola G51 users in India are now getting Android 12 update.
a. [16:14]: Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and G60 users are now receiving the Android 12 update in India.
Thanks for the tip: Aditya Kumar!
Update 63 [June 29, 2022: 09:49]: Motorola G100 users are now receiving Android 12 update in the US.
Update 62 [June 24, 2022: 16:44]: Moto G60 users in Mexico are getting Android 12 update.
Thanks for the tip: Lexi!
Update 61 [June 23, 2022: 12:36]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro users are now receiving Android 12 update in Australia.
Thanks for the tip: Matthew Shankar!
Update 60 [June 21, 2022: 12:35]: Android 12 is now live for the Motorola Edge 20 Lite in Argentina.
Thanks for the tip, Sebastian Almada!
Update 59 [June 20, 2022: 12:35]: Some Motorola Edge 20 Fusion users are getting the Android 12 update in India.
Thanks for the tip, Aniket Neelkanth!
Update 58 [June 14, 2022: 12:35]: Unlocked Motorola G100 units are now receiving Android 12 update in the UK.
Thanks for the tip: Colin Jackson!
Update 57 [June 13, 2022: 18:34]: Motorola G Stylus, Moto G30 & Edge 20 are getting Android 12 update in Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Also, Edge+, Edge 20 Pro, Moto G100 and G50 are receiving this update in Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Update 56 [June 8, 2022: 17:46]: Motorola G Stylus locked to Cricket Wireless is now getting the Android 12 update in the US.
Update 55 [May 30, 2022: 10:42]: Motorola has reportedly released the Android 12 beta for Moto G60 users in Brazil.
Thanks for the tip: Regera A!
Update 54 [May 26, 2022: 11:44]: Unlocked Motorola Edge 20 Pro users are now receiving the Android 12 update in the US.
Thanks for the tip: Jamey Sharp!
Update 53 [May 24, 2022: 12:06]: Motorola Edge 20 users are getting Android 12 update in Japan.
Update 52 [May 18, 2022: 18:59]: Motorola is now rolling out the Android 12 update for Moto G100 users in Argentina.
Thanks for the tip: Rodrigo Moyano!
a. [09:52]: Motorola Edge Plus 2020 users are grabbing the Android 12 update in Canada.
Update 51[May 12, 2022: 12:25]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro users are now receiving the Android 12 update in India and Portugal.
Thanks for the tip: Jaswin Bose & Filipe Alves!
Update 50 [May 11, 2022: 16:20]: Motorola has released Android 12 update for Moto Edge+ in Poland.
Thanks for the tip: Fabian Bielawny!
a. [16:12]: Motorola G100 is now receiving the Andrdoid 12 update in Brazil.
Thanks for the tip: Valerio Camassa!
Also, the Android 12 update is live for Moto G30 users in Poland.
Thanks for the tip: Dahgard Aldarel!
b. [10:21]: Android 12 update is now rolling out for Motorola Edge Plus 2020 users in Italy.
Update 49 [May 10, 2022: 10:10]: Motorola Moto G100 users are receiving the Android 12 update in Ukraine and Romania.
Thanks for the tip: Сальніков Ілля & Lucian Marian Voiculescu!
a. [10:00]: Motorola Edge Plus and Edge 20 Pro are getting Android 12 update in Germany.
Thanks for the tip: Mr. K & Philipp Bet!
Update 48 [May 5, 2022: 18:00]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro is now receiving Android 12 update in Argentina.
Thanks for the tip: Lautaro Santiago Galvan!
Update 47 [May 3, 2022: 18:21]: Moto G Pro users are now receiving Android 12 update in Japan.
Update 46 [May 2, 2022: 16:14]: Motorola Edge Plus locked on Rogers network is expected to receive the Android 12 update on May 16 in Canada.
Update 45 [April 30, 2022: 19:18]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro users are now getting Android 12 update in Japan.
a. [17:22]: Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro is receiving the Android 12 update in Poland.
Update 44 [April 29, 2022: 16:06]: Verizon locked Motorola Edge+ is getting Android 12 update in the US.
a. [13:21]: Android 12 update is now rolling out for Motorola Edge 20 Pro in Romania. The update is also live for the Moto G200 in the UK.
Thanks for the tip: costi9575 & Jonathan Yong
Update 43 [April 28, 2022: 10:29]: Motorola has released the Android 12 update for Moto G100 users in Mexico.
Thanks for the tip: Joel Tzab!
Update 42 [April 27, 2022: 10:34]: Moto G100 is getting Android 12 update in Brazil with the version number S1RT32.41-20-16.
Update 41 [April 26, 2022: 15:26]: Motorola is rolling out the Android 12 update for Moto G30 users in India.
Update 40 [April 21, 2022: 17:58]: Moto Edge 20 users are getting Android 12 update in India.
Update 39 [April 20, 2022: 10:57]: Motorola is rolling out the Android 12 update for Moto Edge Plus (2020) in the Netherlands.
a. [10:57]: Moto Edge 20 users in Russia and Europe are reporting getting Android 12 update.
Update 38 [April 19, 2022: 11:50]: The Android 12 update for Moto Edge Plus 2020 is rolling out in the UAE. Thanks for the tip: Md Enamul Hoque
a. [11:39]: Moto Edge 20 users are getting Android 12 in Hungary and Czech Republic. Thanks for the tip: Kovács Gábor & Lubor Jasper
Update 37 [April 18, 2022: 13:01]: Some users have managed to flash Android 12 on the Moto G Stylus (2020) and Moto G7 Play.
Update 36 [April 16, 2022: 16:41]: Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro is reportedly (1,2) getting updated to Android 12 in Brazil.
Update 35 [April 16, 2022: 12:35]: Moto G50 users in the UK are getting Android 12 treatment for XT2137-1-DS models.
Update 34 [April 13, 2022: 13:02]: The Motorola G200 is getting Android 12 update in the Netherlands. Thanks for the tip: Andrei Vlad!
Update 33 [April 12, 2022: 11:27]: The Motorola G200 5G is getting Android 12 Spain and Poland. Thanks for the tip: Adam Szulierz & Julián Castrillo!
Update 32 [April 11, 2022: 17:30]: Motorola said they will be rolling the Motorola Edge (2021) Android 12 update in May this year.
a. [12:59]: A Lenovo employee shed some light on how software updates are released and the process behind it.
Update 31 [April 8, 2022: 13:06]: The Moto Edge 20 Android 12 update has started rolling out in Brazil.
Update 30 [April 7, 2022: 14:00]: Moto G30 users in Africa are also getting the Android 12 update. Thanks for the tip: Tinotenda Ndoziya!
a. [13:50]: Moto G30 users in the UK and Romania have started getting the Android 12 update. Thanks for the tip: Allan Smith!
Update 29 [March 31, 2022: 17:37]: A Senior Moto Agent admitted that the Moto Edge 20 Fusion Android 12 update is taking too long.
Update 28 [March 30, 2022: 16:27]: The Moto Edge 20 Lite is receiving the Android 12 update in Brazil. Thanks for the tip: Lautaro Santiago Galvan!
Update 27 [March 29, 2022: 11:19]: Motorola is allegedly rolling out Android for Moto G30 in Germany.
Update 26 [March 28, 2022: 16:55]: The Motorola Edge 2021 won’t be getting UW C-Band support with the Android 12 update.
Update 25 [March 26, 2022: 15:35]: Moto G30 Android 12 update is reportedly rolling out in Argentina.
Update 24 [March 19, 2022: 18:33]: The Moto G30 has officially started receiving the Android 12 update in Brazil.
Update 23 [March 17, 2022: 12:37]: According to a Reddit user, the Moto G30 Android 12 update is available via OTA and Smart Assistant tool.
Update 22 [March 16, 2022: 12:25]: You can see here how the Android 12 update for Motorola devices will look like.
Update 21 [March 14, 2022: 16:12]: The Moto Edge 20 will allegedly receive Android 12 update in April this year.
Update 20 [March 11, 2022: 17:09]: A community Admin said Android 12L won’t likely be a part of the initial release.
Update 19 [March 5, 2022: 17:21]: A Senior Moto Agent confirmed that the Moto G Stylus (2020) will receive Android 12 update.
Update 18 [Feb. 11, 2022: 16:23]: The Moto G Pro reportedly started receiving Android 12 update in UK, but official page says its pending partner’s approval.
Update 17 [Feb. 1, 2022: 12:30]: According to a Senior MonoAgent, the Moto G 5G Plus won’t be updated to Android 12.
Update 16 [Jan. 29, 2022: 12:23]: Motorola Admin said they have not started any MFN testing for Android 12 on the Moto Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 Lite.
Update 15 [Jan. 28, 2022: 11:48]: Community admin said nobody except Motorola knows when the Moto Edge 20 Fusion will receive Android 12 update.
Update 14 [Jan. 26, 2022: 13:52]: Motorola confirmed the Moto One Fusion Plus won’t be getting the Android 12 update.
Update 13 [Jan. 19, 2022: 13:56]: Motorola’s Android 12-based My UX 3.0 reveals it will use Google’s Monet theming engine.
Update 12 [Jan. 18, 2022: 14:08]: Motorola is pushing updates for some system apps to add support for Android 12.
Update 11 [Jan. 17, 2022: 13:02]: Community admins are asking users to join the MFN program so they get access to the Android 12 update.
Update 10 [Jan. 15, 2022: 13:54]: Motorola will start testing Android 12 for Motorola Edge 20 in Brazil via MFN program.
Update 9 [Jan. 13, 2022: 13:54]: A community admin said the Moto Edge 2020 will receive bug fixes for the phone based on Android 11.
Update 8 [Jan. 12, 2022: 16:02]: A community admin clarified that the Moto Edge 2020 won’t be updated to Android 12.
Update 7 [Jan. 8, 2022: 17:55]: Moto G Stylus 2022 will reportedly come with Android 11 out of the box and only updated to Android 12.
Update 6 [Jan. 7, 2022: 21:00]: Many who enrolled in Motorola Feedback Network for Android 12 are wondering if it has started.
Update 5 [Dec. 30: 12:04]: Motorola admin clarified a bunch of issues about how the company plans to roll out Android 12.
Update 4 [Dec. 23: 11:44]: Motorola announced they will be introducing Android 12 based My UX to these devices/
Update 3 [Sept. 4: 15:57]: Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Fusion will start receiving Android 12 update via MFN.
Update 2 [July 31: 13:15]: Motorola will soon update the Moto Edge 20 series to Android 12.
Update 1 [July 12; 03:55]: Motorola has no plans for Android 12 update for Moto G20.
