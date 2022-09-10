DEA Unveils NFT Football Simulation Game 'GOAL SEEKERS' for PlayMining Platform – Scheduled to Launch in Spring 2023 – GlobeNewswire

Ads

SINGAPORE, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), a Singapore-based global GameFi company, is pleased to announce that it has started the development of an NFT football simulation game “GOAL SEEKERS” for its PlayMining platform with the aim to launch in the spring of 2023.

“GOAL SEEKERS” is a new style of NFT football simulation game that allows users to form teams using Player NFTs, which are generative NFTs (NFTs automatically generated by the program), as well as set formations and tactics and challenge other players to matches. The game is characterized by the fact that not only players but also coaches and other staff members are NFTs, allowing users to participate in the economic sphere in any role they wish, such as collecting player NFTs and enjoying matches or using coach NFTs and enjoying their training as their main focus.

The game is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023, with Now Production Co., Ltd. as the development partner, a company with a proven track record of producing numerous game titles.

DEA will continue to enhance the lineup of titles on PlayMining to provide users around the world with “fun” and “surprise” through a variety of content.

About GOAL SEEKERS

“GOAL SEEKERS” is a new style of football simulation game using generative NFTs. Users can freely assign NFT football players, managers and coaches to strengthen their teams and earn DEAPcoins by winning matches.

Player NFTs, like actual football players, will become better through league play but also age at the same time. When a player reaches a certain age, users can choose to become a manager, coach or trainer. The game allows players to play in a variety of ways, depending on their preferences, such as enjoying league matches mainly with player NFTs or collecting competent position coach NFTs and specializing in training them.

In addition, “GOAL SEEKERS” has the theme of “creating a new football game together with the community”. The game title, the style of the player illustrations, etc. are being voted on by the community on Discord, and the game is also planned to continue with a variety of community projects in the future.

Please check below for the latest information on GOAL SEEKERS

Twitter： https://twitter.com/PlayMining_JP

Discord： https://discord.com/invite/UcEAuyZGCV

About Now Production Co., Ltd.

Based on the management philosophy of “providing entertainment content full of dreams and playful spirit to convey joy and excitement to people,” Now Production has released more than 220 titles to the world.

With its strengths in information, planning and development and technological capabilities accumulated over many years of experience and expertise, the company has created a system that enables it to provide integrated development services from planning proposals to development and operation, regardless of their platforms, including consumer games, smartphone applications and pachinko/pachislot machines, creating a significant competitive advantage.

https://www.nowpro.co.jp/

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp/

DEA, a global GameFi and meta verse platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is developing “JobTribes”, a Play to Earn game; “PlayMining NFT”, an NFT marketplace; and “PlayMining Verse”, a meta verse project. As a leading Web3 Entertainment company in the world of “GameFi2.0”, focusing on the entertainment experience, DEA aims to realize a world where “enjoyment turns into value” by utilizing blockchain technology.



Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business Description: GameFi platform business



Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg

