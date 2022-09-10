Apple Insider Reveals Surprise ‘iPhone 14 Plus’ Branding – Forbes

Ads

09/06 Update below. This post was originally published on September 3

On September 7, Apple will announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Or so we thought…

In a surprisingly late leak, news has broken that Apple will not release an ‘iPhone 14 Max’. Instead, the company’s first 6.7-inch sub-$1000 smartphone will be called the ‘iPhone 14 Plus’. And this makes sense for many reasons.

Apple iPhone 14 range renders based on multiple leaks — expect iPhone 14 Plus to replace iPhone 14 … [+] Max

First, the leak — and it came in two parts. Part one landed via Twitter when a photo of a seemingly genuine next-gen iPhone case carried ‘iPhone 14 Plus’ branding. This prompted further investigation from 9to5Mac, which subsequently verified the name and instructions given to third-party case makers.

“Sources familiar with the matter say Apple has chosen to name the next larger iPhone, the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition, at least since July, iPhone case makers have been told to not use the brand iPhone 14 Max, as it won’t be the actual name of the product,” wrote 9to5Mac’s José Adorno.

And this makes perfect sense because Apple has consistently used the ‘Max’ brand to indicate a premium version of something: it is both the flagship iPhone and a top-end version of Apple’s M1 chipset. Significantly, ‘Max’ sits above ‘Pro’ in the M1 range: M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra.

09/05 Update: with the iPhone 14 launch just days away, MacRumors has revealed that iPhone 14 Pro models are running into problems with their new always-on displays.

“[Apple] is reportedly still encountering bugs and is scrambling software engineers from different teams, including the Apple Watch, to finish the always-on display experience before launch,” the source claims.

The fixes cannot be applied to the new models before they go on sale, so the source says Apple will push an update to iOS 16 (either iOS 16.1 or 16.0.1) “soon after launch”.

Separately, MacRumors’ source says the Pro’s always-on display will bring permanently visible widgets and notifications to the range for the first time — a long-awaited catch-up feature to Android. In addition, the status bar on Pro models will also have a full-width battery indicator, thanks to the smaller space taken up by their new pill-shaped punch hole displays. This was last seen on the iPhone 8.

09/06 Update: momentum around the ‘iPhone 14 Plus’ branding is building after occasional leaker Majin Bu published multiple images of iPhone 14 cases and screen protectors with “99% confidence” of the official colours and Plus brand.

These were bolstered by an additional iPhone 14 Pro case leak from yeux1122, who put the case on an iPhone 13 Pro. The standout element is a circa 50% increase in the size of the iPhone 14 Pro’s rear cameras: wide, ultra-wide and telephoto.

This comes from a jump from 12 to 48 megapixels and has been rumored for some time, but seeing this in reality the increase is eye-opening. Interestingly, despite the megapixel jump, the iPhone 14 Pro case suggests the new phone won’t be getting much thicker — something that was hotly tipped in earlier leaks. While this could be seen as a good thing, it also raises doubts about recent claims that Apple will fit larger batteries into the range.

Yeux1122 also shot the case from the side, showing that volume buttons and the mute switch will move slightly higher. Apple often tweaks the position of these buttons from year to year. Something cynics argue is a deliberate move to boost case sales.

Consequently, telling iPhone owners that an iPhone 14 Max is lower in the range than an iPhone 14 Pro, but an M1 Pro is lower in the range than an M1 Max, would have been bewildering.

In contrast, ‘Plus’ branding is more straightforward. It was associated with the larger (but not necessarily better) iPhone for four years, and the iPhone 8 Plus sat below the iPhone X when the pair launched in 2017 — which means it doesn’t carry the same elite status as Max. All-in-all, it doesn’t require the same mental gymnastics for buyers.

Interestingly, this late branding leak is part of a wider pattern with iPhone leaks in 2022, where established leakers are countered by smaller names, who change the narrative. With this in mind, Apple fans should be excited because the latest example claims iPhone 14 prices will be a lot cheaper than expected.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More on Forbes

source