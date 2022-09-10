Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +2.09% slipped 0.98% to $108.38 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +1.53% rising 0.66% to 4,006.18 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.19% rising 0.61% to 31,774.52. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $43.17 below its 52-week high ($151.55), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +1.88% fell 0.96% to $154.46 and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +2.30% rose 0.17% to $258.52. Trading volume (24.1 M) remained 6.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 30.2 M.

