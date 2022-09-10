Latest Crypto News: Crypto Lender Genesis Cuts 20% of Workforce and Announces CEO Exit, Dogecoin Surges to a Record High, Galaxy Digital Backs Out of BitGo Acquisition – NextAdvisor

Ads

Share

Mortgages

Credit Cards

Loans

Insurance

Banking

Financial Goals

Follow Us

Bitcoin’s Price Is Rallying After Hitting a 3-Month Low This Week. Experts Say It Probably Won’t Last

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Are Down This Week. Why More Fed Rate Hikes Will Mean More Price Drops

Why This Crypto Winter Is Different, and What Investors Should Know About It

This Longtime Crypto Investor Lost $20K in the Celsius Collapse. Here’s His Advice on Managing Risk

Have Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Bottomed Out? What Experts Say

Blockchain.com Review 2022: No Insurance Coverage Means Crypto Investors Should Pass on This Exchange

Bitcoin’s Price Dropped Below $19K This Week for the First Time Since June. Why It Could Get Even Worse This Month

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Are As High As They’ve Been Since June Crypto Crash, But Experts Still Urge Caution for Investors

Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: Ethereum’s Recent Price Surge Shows Why the Difference Matters

How the Latest Fed Rate Increase Could Impact Crypto Prices, Based on These 3 Charts

Senior Staff Writer

Alex Gailey is a journalist who specializes in personal finance, banking, credit cards, and fintech. Prior to…

Share

It’s been a tumultuous year for investors, but it’s been even more so for those with a stake in crypto.

In 2022, Bitcoin’s price has dropped by nearly 50% since its all-time high of $68,000 in November. Ethereum has followed bitcoin’s lead and so has just about every other cryptocurrency.

The crypto market, which has been tracking with the stock markets lately, has been a casualty of the broader market selloff of risky assets as investors wrestle with high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and shifts in U.S. monetary policy. Although not usually correlated to stocks, the crypto and stock markets are rising and falling in similar patterns.

June, in particular, was a whirlwind month for the crypto industry. Several crypto companies announced layoffs and froze withdrawals due to extreme market conditions. Some have even filed for bankruptcy to stem losses.

And some experts are warning the worst may be yet to come — and bitcoin’s price, as well as other cryptocurrencies, could drop even further.

“Sometimes bear markets can last up to several months,” Charlene Fadirepo, a crypto expert and founder of Guidefi, recently told NextAdvisor during an Instagram Live. “Some people track the 20-week average for bitcoin, and according to that, that gets us in the $20,000 to $30,000 range. I don’t know where it’s going to go, but based on past trends, we’ve been in that range.”

The latest crypto market crash is just a reminder for investors that crypto assets come with extra risk and volatility, especially in times of economic and political uncertainty like we’re in now. Either way, experts advise not to make financial decisions based on news-related panic or hype. Here’s what investors should make of the latest crypto news:

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and a good indicator of the crypto market in general, since other coins like Ethereum (and smaller altcoins) tend to follow its trends. Even though Bitcoin recently set another new all-time high, it was a pretty normal uptick for the crypto, which is notorious for its volatility. That’s not to say investors should take swings in either direction lightly, and this is also why investing experts recommend not making any major investment changes based on these normal fluctuations.

Cryptocurrency is still very new, and everything from innovation to regulation can have an outsize impact for investors. Here’s how you can invest smartly, regardless of what’s making news or Bitcoin’s price swings.

Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, speculative investment. Only invest in crypto what you’re prepared to lose, and make sure you have other financial priorities in place first: save money in an emergency fund, contribute to retirement savings, and pay off any high-interest debt balances.

Cryptocurrency volatility is nothing new, and you should be comfortable with this if you decide to invest.

Volatility can be attributed to an “immature market,” says Ollie Leech, learn editor at Coindesk, a cryptocurrency news outlet. Anything from a celebrity tweet to new federal regulation can send prices spiraling.

“If Elon Musk puts hashtag bitcoin in his Twitter bio, it sends Bitcoin up 10%,” says Leech.

This unpredictability is part of the reason why investing experts warn against investing huge amounts of your portfolio into a risky asset like crypto. Many recommend keeping your crypto holdings to less than 5% of your total portfolio.

For new investors, day-to-day swings can seem frightening. But if you’ve invested with a buy-and-hold strategy, dips are nothing to panic about, says Humphrey Yang the personal finance expert behind Humphrey Talks. Yang recommends a simple solution: don’t look at your investment.

“Don’t check on it. That’s the best thing you can do. If you let your emotions get too much into it then you might sell at the wrong time, make the wrong decision,” says Yang.

This is the traditional “set it and forget it” advice that many traditional long-term investors follow. If you can’t get on board, and the extreme dips continue to cause you worry, then you might have too much riding on your cryptocurrency investments.

“The most important thing any investor can do, whether they are investing in bitcoin or stocks, is not just to have a plan in place, but to also have a plan they can stick with,” says Douglas Boneparth, a CFP and the president of Bone Fide Wealth. “While buying the dip might be attractive, especially with an asset that you really like, it might not always be the best idea at the moment.”

Robinhood was fined $30 million by New York’s top financial regulator, and it will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The hefty fine specifically went to Robinhood’s crypto enforcement unit, which allegedly violated anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity regulations. Meanwhile, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev blamed the challenging macro environment and pointed to high inflation and the crypto market crashing in June as the primary reasons for the layoffs. This comes a few months after it laid off 9% of its employees in April.

The U.S. Department of Treasury sanctioned a crypto mixing service known as Tornado Cash on Monday because of its ties to Lazarus Group, a well-known cohort of hackers run by the North Korean state. The group is known to use stolen funds to help North Korea fund its nuclear weapons program. Services like Tornado Cash obscure the source of crypto transactions by shuffling together batches of transactions. Anyone in the U.S. is now prohibited from interacting with the service or any of the ethereum wallet addresses tied to Tornado Cash.

BlackRock, one of the largest asset managers in the world, inked a deal with Coinbase that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. Coinbase said on its blog that the partnership will “create new access points for institutional crypto adoption,” which many experts say is important to mature and stabilize the price of bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The crypto exchange will provide crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities to BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management platform.

Thanks for signing up!

We’ll see you in your inbox soon.

Enter your email

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Mortgages

6 min read

Mortgage Lender Reviews

6 min read

Cryptocurrency

5 min read

Taxes

5 min read

At NextAdvisor we’re firm believers in transparency and editorial independence. Editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our partners. We do not cover every offer on the market. Editorial content from NextAdvisor is separate from TIME editorial content and is created by a different team of writers and editors.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thanks for signing up!

We’ll see you in your inbox soon.

I would like to subscribe to the NextAdvisor newsletter. See privacy policy

Follow us

© 2022 NextAdvisor, LLC A Red Ventures Company All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights) and California Do Not Sell My Personal Information. NextAdvisor may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

source