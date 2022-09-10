The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion and Neo can be seen in full detail in new leaked images – Gearrice

Ads

Today is Apple’s big day and, although we are all expectant about the new proposals in iPhone 14, the leaks of Android devices also have a place and more when it comes to the designs of three new terminals that Motorola has in its hands. We are talking about the new Motorola Edge 30 ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.

These new devices have just been filtered in detail, leaving few features to the imagination and, in fact, the photographs in which they appear are of great quality, which allows you to see even the slightest difference between the different terminals. Of course, the most interesting and with which we are going to start is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Motorola has three devices in its hands that hope to compete with proposals from other manufacturers, with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra being its bet for the high-end and which has been leaking constantly in recent weeks. The main feature for which it grabs headlines is that it is expected to mount a 200 megapixel camera..

Of course, the megapixels would not be the only striking thing about this sensor. The large main module would have optical stabilization in addition to being accompanied by other lenses such as a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 12 megapixel telephoto sensor that is rumored to feature two optical magnifications.

Following the list of leaked devices would be the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and it shares several features with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Among these characteristics is the processor that in both cases will be from Qualcommbeing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for the Ultra version and the Snapdragon 888+ for the Fusion version.

At the camera level, this device would not fall short since it would have a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor that, at the moment, is a mystery. Most likely, it is a sensor intended to improve the blur effect of portraits.

The last but not least is the Motorola Edge 30 Neo that would be destined to be a device designed for the upper mid-range. Its interior is expected to be occupied by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. At the design level, the same aesthetic lines as the two previous terminals are maintained, although it is noted that it is a mid-range device in the screen frames.

