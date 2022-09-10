Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7 – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the “Far Out” event expected to be the launch venue for the iPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8.

Continuing the annual cycle once more, Apple will be introducing new products during a special presentation in September. On Wednesday, Apple announced the presentation will happen on September 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

As with previous years, it is likely that Apple will use the event to launch a number of products, but only part of its fall announcement roster. Apple typically holds two fall events, with the latter generally happening in October, but it has held three in the past.

AppleInsider will be covering the event live, complete with analysis during and after the event, and details of all of Apple’s product launches and updates.

The key launch item is expected to be the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s annual update to the product line. Four models are expected, with the iPhone 14 joined by the iPhone 14 Max instead of a mini model, alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Both variants will use 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, an always-on version in the Pro models, but in a big departure from usual, the iPhone 14 is thought to be a smaller upgrade from the iPhone 13, while the lion’s share of changes will be with the Pro models

The iPhone 14 is anticipated to retain the A15 chip while the Pro will go to the A16, but all models will benefit from an upgrade in memory to 6GB. While the iPhone 14 will keep to the usual 12-megapixel camera system and front notch, the Pro line will apparently have a 48-megapixel wide camera sensor with 8K video capability, and a pill-and-hole cutout on the front.

Also expected to be launched is the Apple Watch Series 8 range, which could expand the product family to three variants. As well as the existing Apple Watch SE, the upgraded standard Apple Watch could be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, gain body temperature measurements, and use the S8 chip.

The new model, tentatively named the Apple Watch Pro, is rumored to be a rugged device that’s better equipped for workouts and more demanding sports. Using titanium instead of aluminum or stainless steel, the model may be available in a 47mm size, and could cost consumers $900.

Get a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) with exclusive promo code INSIDERTEN when you sell your Apple devices at Decluttr.

New AirPods Pro are also rumored for an upgrade, with a stemless design proposed alongside changes to the case. Rumors point to the use of a microphone in the charging case, a form of hearing aid functionality, and the inclusion of a case speaker to help recovery using the Find My network.

AirPods Max may also make an appearance, but rumors indicate the launch may just be for new colors.

Other products on Apple’s launch roster could include an M2-equipped iPad Pro, a larger base iPad, new Macs, and the often-rumored mixed-reality headset. However, these are more likely to make an appearance at a later Apple Event, not the September edition.

My wishful thinking is that the tagline suggests that this could be the first iPhone that can use Starlink.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink <–

Maybe this title implies the inclusion of a super-zoom periscope camera?

New iPhones will connect directly to Webb telescope, so you can look into the past and remember what life was like before the iPhones, so you never stop buying the next model.

coolerkid said: Maybe this title implies the inclusion of a super-zoom periscope camera? That’s far more likely than my theory.

That’s far more likely than my theory.

A few possible references here, in order of likelihood (my guess):

Astrophotography mode Emergency SOS Text Messaging via Satellite (long rumored) Zoom/autofocus front camera Periscope zoom is a long shot

