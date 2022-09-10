Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin tops $24,000; Ethereum, Polkadot rally up to 12% – Economic Times

Ads

From tracking sustainability of products to monitoring pollution, environmental researchers are now finding blockchain’s use in solving the climate crisis.

The relative outperformance has propelled India’s share in global market cap to an all-time high of 3.5%, rebounding from a low of 2.05% on May 19, 2020, in the aftermath of the pandemic-triggered collapse in share prices.

The finance ministry has cleared a proposal to convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹16,130-crore worth of accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues into equity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to allow private equity funds to own local asset management companies (AMCs), a move that will boost competition and mergers and acquisition activity in the space.

