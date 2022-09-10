The best back to school deals on Apple Watches: Save $120 at Walmart now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann
Updated on: August 3, 2022
An Apple Watch can make it easier for students to stay in touch. If a new Apple Watch 7 is on your back-to-school shopping list, you should know that Walmart has an incredible deal on the Apple Watch — the 41 mm size starts at $279 and the 45 mm size starts at $349.
Top products in this article:
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41 mm), $279 and up (regularly $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 45 mm), $349 and up (regularly $429)
Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $239 (reduced from $279)
The Apple Watch isn’t the only piece of Apple tech on sale right now ahead of back to school. You’ll find great deals on Apple iPhones, Apple MacBooks, Apple iPads and Apple AirPods at Amazon. But if you’re looking for the best deals on the Apple Watch, you’ll need to visit the Walmart website.
Find the best back-to-school deals on Apple Watches ahead. Find discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE and more. Prices often vary by color, so we’ve listed the most affordable option for each model below.
Right now, you can save big on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7 at Walmart. At Apple, the model lists for $399 — and up. At Walmart, the Apple Watch 7 starts at just $279 for the green color. (Other colors are available at a higher price.)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41 mm), $279 and up (regularly $399)
You can find the Apple Watch on sale at Amazon, though at slightly higher prices than Walmart.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (red, 41 mm), $330 and up (regularly $399)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon now. Again, the best deal to be had right now is at Walmart, where the larger sized Apple Watch starts at just $310.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 45 mm), $349 and up (regularly $429)
Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 on sale as well, though at higher prices.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (red, 45 mm), $360 and up (regularly $429)
The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that’s 30% larger than the one offered by the Series 3. The silver watch case with the blue watch band is the most affordable on Amazon right now.
Apple Watch SE GPS (blue, 40 mm), $240 and up (reduced from $279)
The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two case sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm (versus 41 mm and 45 mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.
Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that’s cheaper than Amazon’s price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you’re willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40 mm, refurbished, white), $270 (reduced from $430)
