Galaxy A51 gets the June 2022 security update in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: June 28th, 2022 at 12:19 UTC+02:00
Samsung has released the latest security update to the Galaxy A51 in the US. Currently, the update is available for the unlocked model of the Galaxy A51 (SM-A515U1) on all carrier networks. Carrier-locked version of the phone could get the update within the next few days.
The new software for the carrier-unlocked model of the Galaxy A51 comes with firmware version A515U1UES7DVF1 in the US. It brings the June 2022 security patch that fixes 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities, including those related to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also brings device stability improvements and general bug fixes.
If you have a carrier-unlocked version of the Galaxy A51 in the US, you can download and install the latest software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in early 2020 with Android 10 on board. The smartphone received the Android 11-based One UI 3 update in early 2021 and the Android 12-based One UI 4 update earlier this year. It will get the Android 13 update later this year or early 2023.
Reviews
