If You Are Buying an iPhone 14, Some Ways to Save on Your Wireless Bill – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/buying-iphone-14-how-to-save-money-on-phone-wireless-bill-11662679726

Listen to article

(2 minutes)

The most confusing feature of any new iPhone might be the price tag.

The iPhone 14 Pro Apple .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}unveiled Wednesday can run well over $1,000, but it might cost some buyers almost nothing to upgrade, given many trade-in offers and subsidies from wireless carriers. These deals often come with a catch, of course, such as multiyear commitments to stay with a carrier (with penalties for quitting early) or a higher-priced data plan that can cost you hundreds of dollars more a year, per line.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source