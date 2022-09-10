Apple CEO Tim Cook shares tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – The Apple Post

Ads



Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 today.

On Twitter, Cook paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, writing: “There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”.

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted an outpouring of condolences from global and business leaders.



