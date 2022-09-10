Home Latest News Apple CEO Tim Cook shares tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – The...

Apple CEO Tim Cook shares tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – The Apple Post

By
Julia Martin
-
Ads

Follow @TheApplePost on Twitter
Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 today.
On Twitter, Cook paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, writing: “There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”
A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”.
There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted an outpouring of condolences from global and business leaders.
theapplepost grayscale footer
The Apple Post publishes the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks, Mac rumors and in-depth HomeKit guides, sharing coverage and analysis on all things Apple.

Read the day’s latest stories and receive breaking news alerts with the theapplepost.com app – available on the App Store.
Read on Apple News Badge The Apple Post
Have a tip? Share your story
Follow Us

source

Ads
Previous articleAmazon and Best Buy join hands to make the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever – PhoneArena
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR