Tesla raises prices on all EVs yet again – CNET

Sean Szymkowski

It all started with Gran Turismo. From those early PlayStation days, Sean was drawn to anything with four wheels. Prior to joining the Roadshow team, he was a freelance contributor for Motor Authority, The Car Connection and Green Car Reports. As for what’s in the garage, Sean owns a 2016 Chevrolet SS, and yes, it has Holden badges.

In this morning’s least surprising piece of news, Tesla cars cost more money. Again. As has frequently been the case this year, Tesla implemented price increases for the Model S and Model X EVs this past weekend, as well as the Model 3 and Model Y. The cars are as much as $5,000 more expensive than before.

The price bumps bring the cost of the Model S Long Range, the cheapest Model S available, to $96,190. For the Model X Long Range, also the cheapest version on sale, the price climbs to $106,190. Both are up by $5,000. As for the brand’s “entry-level” cars, the price tags reflect a $2,000 increase. The Model 3 now starts at $45,190 and the Model Y jumps to $58,190. All prices include a mandatory destination charge of $1,200.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so it’s unclear why the prices jumped this past weekend.

However, CEO Elon Musk addressed Model 3 and Model Y price increases in the past, so perhaps the explanation is similar this time. Like so many other automakers, Tesla continues to deal with supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs for materials. In turn, the company continues to raise prices, though soaring demand for its cars may also help explain the rising prices, too. Teslas made up well over half of all new EV registrations in the first half of this year.

