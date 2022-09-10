Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO) – NewsBTC

Ads

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).

Ethereum (ETH) is the utility token that every person vaguely familiar with crypto has probably heard of. Despite being a bit more complex than the king, Bitcoin, its uses stretch far and wide. It’s the token that powers much of the DeFi and NFT universe, and progress hasn’t slowed at all.

In fact, Ethereum 2.0 is tipped as one of the most significant events in crypto history – and it’s happening within a matter of weeks. Ethereum 2.0 will migrate the blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system, massively lowering the barriers to entry for participating in the network’s growth. Just last week, the Ethereum Foundation announced that the long-awaited merge will take place between September 10th – 20th.

This could be the catalyst needed for ETH to start its next bull run and soar past 2021 highs of nearly $5000.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the Binance exchange’s native token, and it’s seen humongous growth over the past couple of years. The token is used for discounted trading fees and participation in Binance Launchpad, the ICO platform that has seen some huge projects debut on it.

Binance Coin is currently just below Ethereum in the top tokens by market cap if we exclude stablecoins, and its growth looks unstoppable because as Binance grows, so does the demand for BNB. The proof is in the numbers – Binance grew from $1.07t annual volume in 2020, and in 2021 it increased over 7x to $7.7t.

Alongside the supply restriction mechanism known as burning, where BNB tokens are removed from the supply, it comes down to basic economics: demand will likely always outweigh supply. With this in mind, the next crypto bull market could send BNB rocketing past its 2021 high.

While Ethereum and Binance Coin are already in the mainstream, there’s a little-known token called Chronoly.io (CRNO) that could provide the best returns. In fact, early investors are already up a whopping 690% if they bought in May.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) is a decentralized platform for trading in shares of real-world luxury watches. They’ve minted a collection of NFTs that are tied to timepieces from brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille, which they hold in their bank vaults across the globe.

The luxury watch market looks set to grow by billions over the next few years, and Chronoly.io (CRNO) wants to let the average investor get in on the action – all from as little as $10. This disruptive real-world utility could send the Chronoly.io (CRNO) token to the moon, and now is the time to buy.

The CRNO token powers its marketplace and offers passive income through staking, discounts on trading fees, and a chance to win an actual luxury watch every month through its exclusive lottery draw. Right now, they’re in phase 3 of presale, trading at $0.079, but further gains are expected over the next month.

By the time presale finishes at the end of this month, Chronoly.io (CRNO) is expected to be worth between $0.50 and $1.00 – which could represent an unbelievable 1000%+ gain. If you’ve missed out on the sudden gains offered by ETH or BNB in 2021, this could be your chance to bag 10x your money in less than a month.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

