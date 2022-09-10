Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 7 — biggest upgrades – Tom's Guide

Ads

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

Here are the biggest changes for Apple Watch Series 8

Wondering what makes the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 different? Now that the Apple Watch Series 8 was announced Apple Event on September 7, we know how it compares to the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7.

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers two new features: a skin temperature sensor and crash detection. Yes, it also introduces low power mode, but the Apple Watch Series 7 gets that feature with the full watchOS 9 update.

Otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is very similar to the Apple Watch Series 7, keeping with an upgrade cycle that has been mostly incremental. While the small changes should make the best smartwatch even better, it’s likely not enough for you to upgrade from last year’s smartwatch to the latest one. (The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand…)

But if you’re curious about what’s new, or are thinking of upgrading from an older Apple Watch device, here are all the differences between the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7, from price and design to feature and battery life.

Apple has held steady on the same Apple Watch prices for several years, with the Apple Watch Series 8 starting price matching that of the Apple Watch 7. The Apple Watch 8 starts at $399 for the 41mm model, with premiums for the larger 45mm model and cellular connectivity.

As retailers clear stock, you might be able to find the Apple Watch 7 on sale with the best Apple Watch deals. And while we mentioned you probably don’t need to upgrade, you can check out our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch to score added savings.

For the value-minded, Apple also announced a new, $249 Apple Watch SE (2022).

The bigger Apple Watch 7 sizes introduced an important design change compared to the Apple Watch Series 4 through Apple Watch Series 6. It made the Apple Watch slightly curvier than before, with slimmer bezels around the display. Apple made the Series 7 design more dust-resistant as well.

This design carries over to the Apple Watch Series 8 design, almost exactly, from what we can tell. The biggest difference is the color selection, with the Apple Watch Series 8 coming in Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Product Red. Blue and Green have left the building.

Basically, there’s little chance at telling the Apple Watch Series 7 from the Apple Watch Series just by looking at the two watches. The same cannot be said for the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra, though.

Most of the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 experience will be similar thanks to the release of watchOS 9. As one of the watchOS 9 support devices, existing Apple Watch Series 7 units will get new running features, added sleep-tracking metrics, the Medications app for keeping tabs on different prescriptions or pills, an AFib history tool and more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will ship with watchOS 9. It’ll see the launch of the low power mode for Apple Watch, but more on that in the battery life section below.

What about the features exclusive to Apple Watch Series 8? The big upgrade is the skin temperature sensor, which is being promoted as a tool for cycle and fertility tracking. Changes to wrist temperature have been proven accurate indicators of probable ovulation (opens in new tab).

And as for crash detection, the Apple Watch Series 8 features two new motion sensors inside, along with updated gyroscopes and accelerometers. These together can sample motion 4x faster than before, so the watch will be able to detect a crash precisely as it happens. If a car crash were to happen, the Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 7 are both rated 18 hours of battery life with regular fitness tracking, sleep-tracking and the always on display enabled. We’re familiar with daily charging at this point, though it’s been enhanced by the Apple Watch 7 fast charging feature.

But stealing a setting from the iPhone and iPad, the Apple Watch’s new low power mode will disable certain power-draining features while leaving the device still mostly usable. With low power mode, the Apple Watch can last up to 36 hours.

Apple set the smartwatch bar high for itself several years ago, which is why the incremental improvements continue to pay off. But competing smartwatches are getting better — not quite good enough yet to beat Apple at its own game, though the gap is closing. The Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are the top challengers expected later this year.

While not all that much is different this time around, it could be enough to make the Apple Watch unbeatable. We’ll just have to see.

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom’s Guide TikTok account (opens in new tab), which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Tom’s Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source