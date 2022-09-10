CEO Bob Chapek Boasts Disney is 'Unrivaled' and 'Most Powerful Force in the Industry' During Annual Upfronts – WDW News Today

As advertisers gather to head the annual tradition of Upfronts every spring, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek bragged on stage today to audience members that they are “unrivaled” and “the most powerful force” in the entertainment industry, according to Variety.
During the presentation, which included more information on a new ad-supported tier of Disney+, the latest news in shows CEO Bob Chapek touted “We have a portfolio of dynamic distribution platforms, linear networks, digital channels, and of course, our powerful and growing streaming services… The Walt Disney Company is unrivaled. In fact, when you look at the entertainment landscape I believe Disney stands alone.”
Chapek’s speech highlighted his beginnings in advertising while staying silent on the many public controversies he’s faced in the past year, from alienating Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson to the drawn-out battle with Florida and Congressional Republicans over Disney’s response to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida.
Announcements during Disney Upfront also included news regarding ESPN airing the Super Bowl in 2027 and ABC’s fall schedule for 2022-23.
Your stock price says otherwise
Umm, I think someone needs to check his coding. He might be looking at pre pandemic stats. 😬
History has proven that those who believe they are “unrivaled” always stay at the top…
What an idiot.
Can you even imagine Walt Disney boasting in such a manner? He created this magical treasure for all the generations who have come and loved it . This current exec is destroying the vision, the wholesome family / guest focus – in short destroying the magic he had nothing to do with creating.
Tremendous changes are needed to bring back the magic for guests, cast members and the world.
South Carolina guy here. Any idea why SC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and multiple players were featured in the upfronts? Perhaps some sort of Disney+ documentary or a 30-for-30?
