Meme Coin Big Eyes Ready To Follow The Second Biggest Cryptocurrency Ethereum | Mint – Mint

The primary objective of decentralised finance (DeFi) has been to simplify the exchange and trading of digital assets. This occasionally can be too technical for the average user, and it doesn’t offer anything else that makes it appealing. Crypto fans are currently looking for alternatives that can provide significant gains in the future due to the current bear market. A lot of support and a quick increase in value is anticipated for cryptocurrencies in the presale stage. Although new to the market, Big Eyes Coin has had one of the most successful presales in the crypto market.

What Impact Will Ethereum’s (ETH) Merge Have?

Addresses owning Ethereum (ETH) will receive an equivalent amount of ETHW on the branched blockchain after the cryptocurrency is forked.

Although miners are preparing a Proof-of-Work fork, Ethereum is transitioning to Proof-of-Stake. After the Merge next week, a group of anonymous developers with the backing of numerous significant Ethereum miners is anticipated to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain, maintaining a portion of the network using the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism while the main blockchain switches to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

The ETHPoW fork, which has the same transaction history as the main Ethereum network, will produce its own blocks upon activating the Merge update.

The pre-Merge state of the Ethereum network will be used as the starting point for the PoW split, meaning all token balances and smart contracts will also be carried over. As a result, everyone who now has ETH on-chain will end up with an identical amount of ETHW on the ETHPoW chain. Only the PoW fork will have native ETHW, which will be a distinct asset from the original ETH on Ethereum.

The PoS chain is now almost universally supported by DeFi, NFT, and network infrastructure protocols, which puts the PoW fork in a vulnerable position. Decentralised exchanges on the fork will probably stop operating when it launches, and centralised stablecoins like USDC and USDT will lose all of their value. This might lead to widespread liquidations and disrupt numerous DeFi protocols.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Expected To Soar During Its Launch

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to enter what it sees as a “billion-dollar market” by developing a unique mascot. The project team is fully aware of how crucial tangible evidence is to guaranteeing the project achieves a favourable response rate. BIG has had a very successful presale raising $1 million in the first week.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven currency that will redistribute wealth within the decentralised financial ecosystem. Big Eyes intends to donate 5% of its profits to a non-profit organisation to safeguard sea life and its ecosystems.

One of Big Eyes Coin’s most important advantages is the end of taxes! As the platform acquires more popularity, the capability will unquestionably attract more market future investors. The taxation system will initiate various automated changes, including purchasing the liquidity pool, the auto burn, and the marketing wallet. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to provide an environment where its user base is actively encouraged to participate in daily activities.

Goals for its marketing strategy include the creation of a green, organic community and major contributions to the DeFi environment.

If interested, you can instantly buy the BIG Token online with a debit or credit card. Users can also use the USDT or ETH tokens from Tether or Ethereum to pay for it.

A MetaMask wallet must be installed on your browser, or you must use one of the wallets that Wallet Connect supports to proceed. When the public presale closes, users can claim the BIG Tokens on the claims website.

Learn more about BIG down below:

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

