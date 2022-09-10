[Video] Behind the Foldable Phones in Our Pockets – Samsung Mobile Press

SAMSUNG MOBILE PRESS
Before they reach the hands of users, Samsung Electronics puts its smartphones through rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand everyday wear-and-tear and meet the needs of users. To detail the strict testing process on its production line, Samsung has released a video of the processing and reliability testing of its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones.
Check out the video below and learn about how Samsung puts its foldable smartphones to the test.
