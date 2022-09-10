Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Approaches $20,000 Mark, Terra Classic Gains Over 20 Percent – ABP Live

Ads

By: Shayak Majumder | 09 Sep 2022 09:42 AM (IST)

Bitcoin price stood at $19,792.75 on Thursday morning. ( Image Source : Eivind Pedersen/Pixabay )

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, appears to hold steady within the $19,000 range and is fast approaching the $20,000 mark, following a worrying dip to $18,000 earlier this week. Ethereum (ETH) appears to be cashing in on the ongoing Merge and is holding steady within the $1,600 range on Friday morning. Other popular altcoins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) managed to land in the greens. The Terra Classic (LUNC) token turned out to be the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, seeing a 20.49 percent gain.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $994.01 billion, marking a 1.85 percent gain in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin saw a 24-hour gain of 2.89 percent, priced at $19,792.75. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.40 lakhs.

ETH price stood at $1,665.68, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.29 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.38 lakhs.

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 2.27 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.0623. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.14.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 4.69 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $59.56. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,850.

XRP price stood at $0.3451, seeing a 24-hour gain of 3.86 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 28.50.

Solana price stood at $34.67, marking a 24-hour gain of 7.02 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,820.50.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0005416

24-hour gain: 20.49 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $16.51

24-hour gain: 16.47 percent

Arweave (AR)

Price: $10.91

24-hour gain: 12.12 percent

Quant (QNT)

Price: $105

24-hour gain: 10.27 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $128.14

24-hour gain: 8.60 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Helium (HNT)

Price: $4.79

24-hour loss: 8.21 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $5

24-hour loss: 4.00 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.92

24-hour loss: 1.68 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.9333

24-hour loss: 1.42 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $5.31

24-hour loss: 0.63 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Most cryptocurrencies regained their lost ground late Wednesday. Bitcoin is up by nearly 3 percent after falling to its lowest level at $18,558 on Tuesday. If BTC can hold above the current level today, we might see it gaining its resistance level at $19,400 soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has gained more than 6 percent and has broken its initial resistance level at $1,537 as excitement around the Merge gains momentum. If the volume keeps rising, we might see ETH breaking its next resistance at $1,650 soon.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Thursday ended on a positive note with most of the top 100 cryptos in the green zone even though the fluctuation throughout the day was much less compared to the rest of the week. With Ethereum Merger coming in, the price increase of Ethereum was in the range of 5-7 percent, and at the end of the day, Ethereum ended up with a gain of 3.4 percent. Recently trending coin USTC fell by a whopping 7 percent which could be a result of Binance changing the 1.2 percent tax on all on-chain activities and exchanges like KuCoin and Gate.io are in support of this taxation as well.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “After some positive movement on Thursday, the cryptocurrency market capital continued to see upward movement with a 1 percent increase. Bitcoin, which has the largest market capital, inches closer to $19,400. If the trend continues, we could see the cryptocurrency reach a resistance level of $20,000. Ethereum has been seeing bullish movement with the Merge and the cryptocurrency is inching closer to $1,700. Overall, a positive sign as the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies saw some movement in the green on Friday morning.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

